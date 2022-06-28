Primary voters decide elections in Illinois, New York, Utah, Oklahoma, and Colorado: LIVE UPDATES
Just days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, voters in eight different states took to the polls Tuesday to vote in a number of primary and runoff elections, as well as special election in Nebraska.
A Justice Democrats-backed candidate seeking to represent Illinois' 7th Congressional District is no stranger to controversy, offering several comments over the last few years that have directly aligned her with the Democratic Party's deeply progressive wing in the House.
Kina Collins, who formerly served on President Joe Biden's transition team and task force for gun violence prevention, is once again challenging incumbent Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., who has represented the 7th District since 1997. Collins ran against Davis in the district's 2020 primary election and was defeated by a wide margin, earning only 13.8% of the vote compared to Davis' 61.4%.
Collins is supported by Justice Democrats, a far-left organization that has helped to elect progressive candidates, such as "Squad" members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. In addition, she has received endorsements from the Center for Racial and Gender Equity and the Illinois Youth Climate Movement.
Rep. Mary Miller says former President Donald Trump's endorsement is "huge" ahead of her primary election in Illinois against fellow House Republican Rep. Rodney Davis.
Miller is a first-term representative in Illinois' 15th Congressional District, which has been dramatically redrawn in the once-in-a-decade redistricting process. Davis, who for a decade has represented the neighboring 13th District, is running against Miller for the new, heavily red seat in the central part of the state, which contains large swaths of his current district.
A pro-life Democrat seeking to represent Illinois' First Congressional District in the House is speaking out against backlash pro-life Democrats have received in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, saying he believes pro-choice members of the party need to "make room at the table" for those who share his view and that the high court made a "step in the right direction."
Chris Butler, a pastor of a local church and graduate from Northeastern Illinois University, offered the remarks in an interview with Fox News Digital on Tuesday ahead of his primary election in the state.
Implementing certain ideas around his pro-life leanings, Butler said he believes in a "life-affirming value."
"When I looked at the over representation of poor people and people of color in abortion rates, it more closely mirrored the things we were working against than the things we were working for," Butler said, reflecting on time he spent working on justice issues throughout his community. "You see the same old representation that you see in incarceration rates, that you see in poverty rates, that you see in, you know, lack of educational attainment. That was a real red flag for me. It made me begin to think this might be something that is more a tool of injustice than a tool of justice."
Rep. Lee Zeldin say he’s "taking nothing for granted," but on the eve of the New York State primary the front-runner for the GOP gubernatorial nomination touted that he’s the Republican who can oust Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in November.
Looking to Tuesday’s primary, Zeldin predicted that "We’re going to win. We’re going to win big. And the best way to win in November is to crush this primary. We’re well on the way to be able to get that done as long as all of our supporters show up on primary day."
Zeldin made his prediction in an interview with Fox News in this Orange County town about 90 minutes north of New York City, which was the last stop on his final five day swing across the Empire State ahead of the primary.
Voters head to polls in eight states on Tuesday for the first time since the Supreme Court’s monumental opinion overturning the landmark half century old Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.
The move on Friday by the high court’s conservative majority, which opens the door for roughly two dozen states to quickly ban abortions, could upend November’s midterm elections, when the Democrats will be defending their razor-thin House and Senate majorities as they face historical headwinds as well as an extremely difficult political climate fueled by skyrocketing gas prices, soaring inflation and President Biden’s underwater approval ratings.
And primaries Tuesday in New York State, Illinois, Colorado, Utah, and Oklahoma, runoff elections in Mississippi and South Carolina, and a special election in Nebraska, could give us a glimpse of how the blockbuster ruling may be reshaping political dynamics.
Since most Republicans stand far apart from Democrats on the combustible issue of abortion, the campaign impact of the high court’s ruling will likely be felt in November rather than in the primaries, but Tuesday’s contests and the ensuing intra-party elections throughout the summer could give us a taste of enhanced turnout due to the issue, and may serve as a sign of things to come in the autumn.
