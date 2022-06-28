Primary voters decide elections in Illinois, New York, Utah, Oklahoma, and Colorado: LIVE UPDATES

Justice Democrats-backed House candidate in Illinois called for abolition of ICE

A Justice Democrats-backed candidate seeking to represent Illinois' 7th Congressional District is no stranger to controversy, offering several comments over the last few years that have directly aligned her with the Democratic Party's deeply progressive wing in the House.

Kina Collins, who formerly served on President Joe Biden's transition team and task force for gun violence prevention, is once again challenging incumbent Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., who has represented the 7th District since 1997. Collins ran against Davis in the district's 2020 primary election and was defeated by a wide margin, earning only 13.8% of the vote compared to Davis' 61.4%.

Collins is supported by Justice Democrats, a far-left organization that has helped to elect progressive candidates, such as "Squad" members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. In addition, she has received endorsements from the Center for Racial and Gender Equity and the Illinois Youth Climate Movement.

