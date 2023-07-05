Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS
Published

GOP presidential contender Tim Scott to hit airwaves in early caucus state with massive seven-figure ad buy

The ad, titled, 'Winning,' is part of a $6 million buy that will air across Iowa

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Tim Scott celebrates ‘liberty and freedom’ as the senator and GOP presidential candidate marches in a July 4th parade Video

Tim Scott celebrates ‘liberty and freedom’ as the senator and GOP presidential candidate marches in a July 4th parade

The senator from South Carolina spoke with Fox News Digital after marching in an Independence Day parade in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

EXCLUSIVE: Republican presidential candidate and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott will launch a massive seven-figure ad buy in the early caucus state of Iowa on Thursday, Fox News has learned.

The ad, titled, "Winning," is part of a larger $6 million buy, and includes Scott pushing back on the "victim" state of mind he says exhibits what President Biden's administration has given to America. It also acts as a response to First Lady Jill Biden referring to her husband as "the education president."

"Playing football taught me that it's good to fight, but it's better to win," Scott says in the ad, referencing his days as a high school and college football player. "In Joe Biden's America, everybody gets a participation trophy, and everybody is a victim." 

2024 WATCH: IT'S TRUMP'S RACE TO LOSE 6 MONTHS AHEAD OF THE FIRST GOP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

"The radical left is indoctrinating our children, teaching CRT instead of ABC, punishing excellence by eliminating honors classes and promoting a transgender ideology that's ruining women's sports. I'm Tim Scott and I approve this message because, as president, I'll fight back, and I'll win," he says.

Scott excelled at football in high school before earning a scholarship to play at Presbyterian college.

During a Tuesday event at the White House, Jill Biden told members of a teachers union, "I knew that Joe would always be the education president because he knows the success of our nation starts with you, the educators, who shape our students' lives," despite the U.S. having decades low reading and math scores.

WOUNDED US ARMY VET CONSIDERING ANOTHER SENATE BID TO UNSEAT VULNERABLE NEVADA DEMOCRAT

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott

Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, attends the Independence Day parade in Merrimack, New Hampshire, US, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Mel Musto/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Scott is one of 13 candidates in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, and is one of two candidates from South Carolina – the other being former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

A June Fox News poll showed Scott tied in fifth place at 4% alongside former Vice President Mike Pence. Former President Donald Trump has maintained his front-runner status at 56%, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a distant second at 22%.

Fox News poll 2024 GOP

Trump’s lead over DeSantis has expanded from 15 points in February to 34 points today. The rest of the Republican field lingers in low single digits. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics