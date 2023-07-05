Wounded US Army vet considering another Senate bid to unseat vulnerable Nevada Democrat

Former Republican Senate candidate and Afghanistan war veteran Sam Brown is considering a second bid for the U.S. Senate, this time to unseat Nevada's other vulnerable Democratic senator, Jacky Rosen, a source close to Brown confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

Fox also obtained an email invitation Brown sent earlier in the day for a July 10 event in Reno, Nevada, where he will make a "special announcement."

"These last two years I’ve had the honor of traveling around our state and listening to Nevadans one-on-one. Whether at homes, schools, or businesses, they tell me they are deeply concerned with the direction our country is headed," Brown wrote in the invitation.

"While everyday families are struggling with inflation, failing schools, and public safety concerns, D.C. politicians are completely disconnected from the reality that families live every day. Something has to change!" he wrote.

"Nevadans see the damage caused by failed politicians, who serve special interests instead of listening to you and me. Their message to me has been loud and clear: they want someone to stand up for them and lead," he added.

Brown is a retired Army captain and a Purple Heart recipient who sustained serious injuries from an IED explosion during a 2008 deployment in Afghanistan, which left his face severely burned.

As a first time Senate candidate in 2022, he came in second to former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt in the Republican primary, losing 56% to 34%. Laxalt went on to lose narrowly to incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Laxalt, a longtime ally of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s steering the Never Back Down super PAC that’s backing the governor’s 2024 presidential bid, has indicated he won’t make another Senate run next year.

Should Brown enter the race, he will be the fourth candidate to enter the Republican field, which includes former state assemblyman Jim Marchant.

The Nevada Senate seat currently held by Rosen is considered a top target for Republicans in 2024, similar to 2022, as the party looks to capitalize on President Biden's unpopularity across the country. Cortez Masto won re-election with just 49% of the vote and by a margin of less than 8,000 votes.