GOP lawmakers to introduce bills seeking approval for Capitol Police officer to lie in honor

South Carolina Republicans Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Ralph Norman introduced companion bills Thursday that seek approval for Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after sustaining injuries during the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol, to lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda.

Sicknick, 42, was a veteran member of the department's First Responder's Unit. He joined the force in July 2008.

The Capitol Police said authorities from multiple agencies were investigating his death as a homicide.

The bills the lawmakers presented aim to recognize Sicknick's "courage and sacrifice," and Norman's references the creation of a memorial plaque for Sicknick near the Capitol steps, covering funeral costs and amending the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund to include "amounts received in response to the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021."

Norman's communications director Austin Livingston told Fox News that the public service member has been spearheading the effort -- working on the bill for the last couple of weeks -- and was "honored" that Scott had agreed to introduce a version in the upper chamber.

Livingston noted that Norman had spoken with Sicknick's family over the phone to offer his condolences and "see if they had any needs that weren’t already being provided for."

"Officer Brian Sicknick risked his life serving our country in uniform overseas, yet he ultimately gave his life defending our Capitol from threats here at home," Scott told Fox News. "His selfless heroism, and the bravery of all the officers who defended democracy that day, should be honored and remembered."

"My prayers continue to be with Officer Sicknick’s loved ones and the family members of all our brave law enforcement officers," he said.

In the hours following the news of his death, hundreds of police officers and emergency response personnel lined the streets near the Capitol for a moment of silence in tribute to Sicknick.

In addition, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff to honor him.

"The sacrifice of Officer Sicknick reminds us of our obligation to those we serve: to protect our country from all threats foreign and domestic," she said in a statement. "May it be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family that so many mourn with and pray for them at this sad time."

Norman and Scott are not the only ones to call for further recognition of Sicknick's life and service.

In a Jan. 8 statement, Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., mourned his loss.

"Officer Brian Sicknick, my constituent, was 42 years old, a military veteran who served in the US Capitol Police for 12 years," he said. "He made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting those trapped in the Capitol amid a violent assault on our democracy itself. He deserves to lie in state."

As The Hill noted on Thursday, lying in state is usually reserved for former presidents and other top American officials. Two Capitol Police officers killed in the line of duty became the first private citizens to lie in honor in the Rotunda in 1998.

Sicknick was the youngest of three sons, born in South River, N.J. A military veteran, Sicknick joined the New Jersey National Guard -- eventually serving in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Desert Shield and with the 108th Air Refueling Wing out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Sicknick's older brother, Ken Sicknick, urged for the public and the press not to make his death a political issue.

"Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember," he said.

