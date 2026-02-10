'GOP' House candidate admits she's actually a progressive in viral video: 'Telling people the truth'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video is going viral of a congressional candidate in North Carolina admitting she is truly a "progressive" even though she is running as a Republican.

"Are you trying to trick people?" Katie Barr, who is running in North Carolina's 14th Congressional District, was asked on a podcast called "The Hometown Holler."

"If you go on the campaign website, above the fold as they call it, is like, 'I'm not a real Republican.' Like, I am telling people the truth. I knock on a door and say, ‘I am running in the Republican primary, but I am not a Republican, I am a progressive,’" Barr responded. "I can't claim a Democrat anymore."

She added that her goal is not "to pull a fast one," claiming she is just "being dead honest with people about what I would do if I win."

On Nov. 6, Barr filed paperwork to challenge incumbent Rep. Tim Moore, R-N.C., to represent the state's 14th Congressional District.

Barr states on her website's home page that she is running as a Republican because it's "the only way to kick these corrupt cowards out of office." She claims that Republicans have "rigged the maps" to ensure they will come out victors "every time."

"The general election has already been decided. So - the primary is the only competition for this job," Barr's website explains.

Barr reiterated that she has been "honest" about who she is and how she plans to govern "from the start" in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Tim Moore is terrible for the voters of district 14," Barr continued. "He’s getting rich off of his position while voters struggle. And Tim rigged this district to make sure he’d stay in office despite it all. That’s wrong. I’m running so voters have a real choice."

While Barr has faced criticism online over her maneuver, with critics calling the move cheating and describing it as shameful, at least one conservative critic doesn't think it is as big of a deal as some are making it out to be.

"I hate to burst the outrage bubble, but she's not making a big secret out of this. It's her whole schtick, and it's front and center on her campaign website," said Second Amendment activist Cam Edwards, on X, in response to the viral video of Barr.