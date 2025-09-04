Google CEO, major tech leaders join first lady Melania Trump at White House AI meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump is hosting an artificial intelligence meeting with top industry leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Thursday, as she stresses the importance of managing AI’s growth "responsibly."

The White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education will meet for the second time in the East Room of the White House Thursday afternoon. The first lady will host the meeting alongside members of the task force and private sector leaders.

AI MELANIA: FIRST LADY EMBARKS ON 'NEW FRONTIER' IN PUBLISHING WITH AUDIOBOOK OF MEMOIR

"I predict AI will represent the single largest growth category in our nation during the Trump Administration — and I won’t be surprised if AI becomes known as the greatest engine of progress in the history of the United States of America," the first lady said.

But the first lady warned that "as leaders and parents we must manage AI’s growth responsibly."

"During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children — empowering, but with watchful guidance," the first lady said. "We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare America’s children."

The meeting is expected to feature remarks by the first lady and task force members, along with private sector leaders who have pledged to support AI education across the nation.

TRUMP HAILS COOPERATIVE EFFORT AT ANTI-REVENGE PORN BILL SIGNING: 'BIPARTISANSHIP IS STILL POSSIBLE'

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, Code.org President Cameron Wilson and CEO and Chairman of IBM Arvind Krishna will attend the Thursday meeting.

Members of the task force include director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Michael Kratsios; Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins; Education Secretary Linda McMahon; Energy Secretary Chris Wright; Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer; and White House Special Advisor for AI and crypto czar David Sacks.

Hayley Harrison, an assistant to the president and chief of staff to the first lady also will attend, along with assistant to the president and deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel Jr. and assistant to the president for domestic policy Vince Haley.

MELANIA TRUMP LAUNCHES PRESIDENTIAL AI CHALLENGE FOR STUDENTS

The meeting is expected to take place hours before President Donald Trump hosts a dinner in the White House Rose Garden for nearly two-dozen Big Tech leaders, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and OpenAI founder Sam Altman.

Meanwhile, the first lady has been a champion of online protection of children and youth through her "Be Best" initiative launched during the first Trump administration.

In 2025, the first lady garnered support on Capitol Hill for the passage of the Take it Down Act, which was signed into law by the president on May 19. The law punishes internet abuse involving nonconsensual, explicit imagery.

CHINA'S AI INNOVATION IS 'ACCELERATING' BUT US REMAINS DOMINANT, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

The meeting also comes after the first lady, in August, launched a nationwide Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge, which invited every student and educator across the nation to "unleash their imagination and showcase the spirit of American innovation" by visiting AI.gov to sign up.

The first lady also recently launched an audiobook of her memoir, using AI audio technology in multiple languages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first lady told Fox News Digital that her partners developed "an AI-generated replica of my voice under strict supervision, which will establish an unforgettable connection with my personal story, in multiple languages for listeners worldwide."