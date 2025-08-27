Bill Gates met with Trump to talk 'importance of US global health programs and health research': spox

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates went to the White House on Tuesday for a meeting with the president, according to a Gates spokesperson.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, the spokesperson noted, "Bill met with the president to discuss the importance of U.S. global health programs and health research that is necessary to save lives, protect Americans’ health, and preserve U.S. leadership in the world."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Wednesday.

Prior to the president's inauguration for his second term, Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker asked the mega-wealthy figure whether he had met with Trump since Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential contest.

Gates said that they had a "quite intriguing dinner," noting that it lasted more than three hours.

An individual who Gates explained "helps manage things for me" was also present, as well as Susie Wiles, Gates added.