White House

Bill Gates met with Trump to talk 'importance of US global health programs and health research': spox

Prior to Trump's second term inauguration the Microsoft co-founder said they had a 'quite intriguing dinner'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Bill Gates tells 'The View' Trump, Musk scaling back USAID could cause 'millions of deaths' Video

Bill Gates tells 'The View' Trump, Musk scaling back USAID could cause 'millions of deaths'

Bill Gates told the co-hosts of "The View" on Tuesday that he was worried about Elon Musk and Donald Trump's efforts to scale back USAID, and said it could lead to "millions of deaths."

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates went to the White House on Tuesday for a meeting with the president, according to a Gates spokesperson.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, the spokesperson noted, "Bill met with the president to discuss the importance of U.S. global health programs and health research that is necessary to save lives, protect Americans’ health, and preserve U.S. leadership in the world."

BILL GATES REVEALS ‘NEXT PHASE OF ALZHEIMER’S FIGHT' AS HE SHARES DAD'S PERSONAL BATTLE

Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder and Chair of the Gates Foundation Bill Gates attends a session during the Philanthropy Asia Summit in Singapore on May 5, 2025. (ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Wednesday.

Prior to the president's inauguration for his second term, Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker asked the mega-wealthy figure whether he had met with Trump since Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential contest. 

BILL GATES REVEALS HOW MUCH INHERITANCE HE'LL LEAVE FOR KIDS

President Trump smiling

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on Aug. 14, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Gates said that they had a "quite intriguing dinner," noting that it lasted more than three hours. 

BILL GATES: ‘FOOLISH’ TO SPEND TIME WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Bill Gates

Bill Gates, chair of the Gates Foundation, speaks during a fireside chat at an ATxInspire event in Singapore, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (Ore Huiying/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

An individual who Gates explained "helps manage things for me" was also present, as well as Susie Wiles, Gates added.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

