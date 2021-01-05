Loeffler refuses to concede even as Warnock claims victory

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., encouraged her supporters to "keep fighting" early Wednesday, refusing to concede her Senate runoff election despite her opponent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, claiming victory.

Vowing that every legal vote would be counted, Loeffler told supporters her campaign saw a path to victory.

"Every single American, stay in the fight with us," Loeffler said after midnight, with votes still being counted. "We are going to keep fighting for you. This is about protecting the American dream. I'm never going to stop fighting for this country, for the American, for each one of you so that every Georgian has a voice in Washington.

WARNOCK DECLARES VICTORY IN GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF, AS LOEFFLER SAYS SHE HAS A 'PATH TO VICTORY'

"I work for you, I don't owe anyone up there anything," she continued. "We're going to get this done. God bless you, thank you so much, God bless Georgia and we are going to get this done. Thank you."

Warnock appeared soon after Loeffler, suggesting he had won the race, even as votes remained to be counted and the Fox News Decision Desk had still not called the race.

"Georgia I am honored by the faith that you have shown in me and I promise you this tonight, I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia," Warnock said. "No matter who you cast your vote for in this election, in this moment in American history, Washington has a choice to make, in fact, all of us have a choice to make."

Georgia's other runoff -- between incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a Republican, and Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff, also was too close to call as of early Wednesday.