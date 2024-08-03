Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Georgia activist steals the show after being introduced by Trump at Atlanta rally: 'Incredible'

Michaelah Montgomery called Trump 'Big T' at the campaign rally

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
The 'fight is nothing' if 'all we do is talk amongst ourselves': Michaelah Montgomery Video

The 'fight is nothing' if 'all we do is talk amongst ourselves': Michaelah Montgomery

Conserve the Culture founder Michaelah Montgomery joins former President Trump on stage to talk about HBCUs and Black community engagement.

A Georgia activist stole the show after being introduced by former President Trump at his rally in Atlanta Saturday.

Trump invited Michaelah Montgomery up on stage toward the end of his speech at the Georgia State University Convocation Center. He introduced Montgomery by explaining he met her at a restaurant this year.

Trump said Montgomery, who attended Clark Atlanta University, had recognized him in public and commended him for funding historically Black colleges and universities.

"She looks at me, says 'It's President Trump. You saved my college.' And I said, 'How the hell do you know that?' ... This one is so smart, so sharp," Trump recalled.

ALINA HABBA ACCUSES KAMALA HARRIS OF 'COMMITTING A CRIME,' COVERING UP BIDEN'S HEALTH

Split image of Montgomery at rally

Michaelah Montgomery stole the show after being introduced by former President Trump at his Atlanta rally Saturday. (Getty Images/Fox News)

"She grabbed me. She gave me a kiss," he added. "I said, 'I think I'm never going back home to the first lady.'" 

"You were supposed to keep that quiet," Montgomery laughed.

The former president commended Montgomery, describing her as "incredible" with a "tremendous future," and told her he would do "whatever I can to help you," before giving her the podium.

"I do want to add on to some of the remarks that were made by others," the conservative activist began. "And we do need to do our best to get the message out there. The fight is nothing if all we do is talk about it amongst ourselves."

Montgomery added that she was a founder of an organization called Conserve the Culture, which helps "mobilize the HBCU students so that they may get this [conservative] message."

THE ‘WEIRD’ CAMPAIGN: THE STUNNING DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HARRIS AND VANCE COVERAGE

Montgomery smiling at stage

Montgomery attended Clark Atlanta University and had recognized him in public recently. (Fox News)

"Nobody needs this message more than my folks, so do y'all care for real?" Montgomery said to the cheering audience. "Are y'all with us for real?

"I'ma give it back to Big T."

The rally took place days after Trump was criticized by the White House for statements he made at the recent National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention about Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity.

"She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage," Trump said. "I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black. And now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?"

Montgomery waving

At the end of her speech, Montgomery mentioned her organization, Conserve the Culture. (Fox News)

On Wednesday, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson praised Trump for "answering tough questions" at the conference.

"I commend my friend @realdonaldtrump for going into a hostile environment at @NABJ today and answering tough questions," Carson said in a post on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump campaign, but did not immediately hear back.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.

More from Politics