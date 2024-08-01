Trump campaign slams VP Harris for missing Black journalist convention: ‘Nowhere to be found’

Trump campaign Black media director Janiyah Thomas blasted Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, for not showing up to a Black journalist event that former President Trump attended on Wednesday.

Thomas rebuked the vice president for her absence at the National Association of Black Journalists convention on Wednesday, contrasting the move with Trump’s willingness to attend and answer hard questions from Black reporters.

"Vice president Harris also received the same invitation, and she was nowhere to be found," Thomas told "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy on Thursday morning following the event.

VANCE BRANDS HARRIS A 'COWARD'; TRUMP DINGED FOR 'ATTACKS AND INSULTS' AS CAMPAIGNS WAR AFTER FIERY EVENT

The former president attended a live Q&A panel at the convention where he was interviewed by ABC News reporter Rachel Scott, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner, and Semafor reporter Kadia Goba about his policies, in particular those that directly affect the African American community.

Trump’s appearance was marked by moments of tension and controversy, in particular his verbal sparring with Scott, who opened the discussion by accusing the president of attacking Black journalists, Black politicians and Black voters.

The former president responded by blasting Scott for asking the question in a "horrible manner," and saying she had a "nasty" tone. Elsewhere, he harangued her for being late, accusing her of delaying their interview.

In another exchange, Trump drew criticism for questioning Harris' racial identity.

He also grilled the vice president for not showing up. He told Scott, "I was invited here, and I was told my opponent, whether it was Biden or Kamala. I was told my opponent was going to be here. It turned out my opponent isn't here. You invited me on under false pretense."

TRUMP CLASHES WITH ABC NEWS REPORTER OVER 'NASTY QUESTION,' BLASTS 'FAKE NEWS NETWORK' DURING HEATED Q&A

Despite the controversy Trump generated with his comments, his campaign spokesperson touted the fact that he made the appearance at all. "The important fact we need to take away from this event is that President Trump showed up," Thomas declared.

Doocy brought up some people’s concerns over Trump’s remarks, asking the surrogate whether it was still worth it for him to have gone. "Yes," she replied. "I mean, I think at the end of the day, like it’s important to show up, especially, you know, knowing this was going to be a hostile environment, and not a friendly environment."

"But I mean it shows that we’re willing to fight, and fight for all Americans. And that means going to places where you’re not always welcome," Thomas added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Doocy then invited the Trump campaign official to comment more on Harris’ absence at the convention. She said, "Like I said earlier, this event has gone on for decades. It’s an event that happens every year. She’s been aware of the event, you know, she wanted to be here, I think she could’ve made time to be here, regardless of being at the top of the ticket or not."

"I hope that they treat her the same way. I hope they ask her the same type of harsh questions that they asked President Trump when they do, or if they do talk to her in November," Thomas concluded.