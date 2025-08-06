Expand / Collapse search
Texas

George Soros, Beto O'Rourke behind funding for Dems fleeing Texas over GOP congressional map

The Democratic state lawmakers face fines and possible removal from office

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Trump: FBI 'may have to' help Texas round up AWOL Democrat lawmakers Video

Trump: FBI 'may have to' help Texas round up AWOL Democrat lawmakers

President Donald Trump suggested that the FBI "may have to" round up a group of Democratic lawmakers who fled Texas to avoid voting on the state’s redistricting map.

Infamous Democratic donor George Soros and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke are responsible for two major funding groups behind the Texas Democrats fleeing the state to prevent the GOP from voting on a new congressional map.

Powered by People (PBP), founded by O'Rourke, has played a major role in supporting the roughly 50 Democrats who departed for New York and Illinois, paying for airfare, lodging, and helping with the $500-per-day fines the lawmakers face for skipping legislative session, the Texas Tribune reported. Meanwhile, the Soros-backed Texas Majority PAC has reportedly been working with national fundraising groups to secure additional funds for the last-ditch delaying tactic.

PBP is actively soliciting donations on its website to support the Democratic effort, promising potential donors that "100% of your donation will go to supporting Texas Democrats in their fight against Trump's power grab."

The organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. Texas Majority PAC also did not immediately respond.

TEXAS DEMOCRATS FLEE STATE TO BLOCK TRUMP-BACKED REDISTRICTING VOTE IN DRAMATIC LEGISLATIVE MOVE

george soros and beto o'rourke

A side-by-side of George Soros and Beto O'Rourke, both of whom are involved in supporting Democrats who have fled Texas over a redistricting vote. (Getty Images)

Some Texas Republicans have argued that Democrats may be committing a crime if they use political funds to pay the $500 daily fines. The 2023 legislation imposing the fine stipulates that payment may not be made "from funds accepted as political contributions."

Nevertheless, Democrats across the board say they are following the law. Those clued into the fundraising efforts told the Tribune that they are confident they have found a way to legally distribute fundraising to lawmakers.

"Every dime of expense for this effort is being paid for lawfully," the Texas House Democratic Caucus told the outlet.

TRUMP, REPUBLICANS RACE TO REDRAW TEXAS CONGRESSIONAL MAP AS DEMOCRATS THREATEN LEGAL WAR

Gov. Greg Abbott has already begun a legal process seeking to remove the "ringleader" of the derelict Democrats from office. The lawsuit targets State Rep. Gene Wu, chairman of the Texas House Democratic caucus, arguing his effort is violating the state's constitution. 

"Representative Wu and the other Texas House Democrats have shown a willful refusal to return, and their absence for an indefinite period of time deprives the House of the quorum needed to meet and conduct business on behalf of Texans," Abbott said in a statement. "Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans, and there must be consequences."

The Texas Supreme Court ordered Wu to respond to the lawsuit by Friday. Wu has yet to submit a court filing, but reacted to the press in a statement Tuesday night.

"Let me be unequivocal about my actions and my duty. When a governor conspires with a disgraced president to ram through a racist gerrymandered map, my constitutional duty is to not be a willing participant," Wu said.

The Texas sergeant-at-arms was instructed to compel the return of the lawmakers earlier this week, "under warrant of arrest, if necessary."

President Donald Trump has remained neutral to date in South Carolina's 2026 GOP gubernatorial primary

President Donald Trump has suggested that the FBI may have to intervene to return Texas lawmakers to their state. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has even suggested that the FBI or other federal law enforcement may have to get involved.

"A lot of people have demanded they come back. You can’t just sit it out. You have to go back. You have to fight it out. That’s what elections are all about," he said.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

