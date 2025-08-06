George Soros, Beto O'Rourke behind funding for Dems fleeing Texas over GOP congressional map

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Infamous Democratic donor George Soros and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke are responsible for two major funding groups behind the Texas Democrats fleeing the state to prevent the GOP from voting on a new congressional map.

Powered by People (PBP), founded by O'Rourke, has played a major role in supporting the roughly 50 Democrats who departed for New York and Illinois, paying for airfare, lodging, and helping with the $500-per-day fines the lawmakers face for skipping legislative session, the Texas Tribune reported. Meanwhile, the Soros-backed Texas Majority PAC has reportedly been working with national fundraising groups to secure additional funds for the last-ditch delaying tactic.

PBP is actively soliciting donations on its website to support the Democratic effort, promising potential donors that "100% of your donation will go to supporting Texas Democrats in their fight against Trump's power grab."

The organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. Texas Majority PAC also did not immediately respond.

Some Texas Republicans have argued that Democrats may be committing a crime if they use political funds to pay the $500 daily fines. The 2023 legislation imposing the fine stipulates that payment may not be made "from funds accepted as political contributions."

Nevertheless, Democrats across the board say they are following the law. Those clued into the fundraising efforts told the Tribune that they are confident they have found a way to legally distribute fundraising to lawmakers.

"Every dime of expense for this effort is being paid for lawfully," the Texas House Democratic Caucus told the outlet.

Gov. Greg Abbott has already begun a legal process seeking to remove the "ringleader" of the derelict Democrats from office. The lawsuit targets State Rep. Gene Wu, chairman of the Texas House Democratic caucus, arguing his effort is violating the state's constitution.

"Representative Wu and the other Texas House Democrats have shown a willful refusal to return, and their absence for an indefinite period of time deprives the House of the quorum needed to meet and conduct business on behalf of Texans," Abbott said in a statement. "Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans, and there must be consequences."

The Texas Supreme Court ordered Wu to respond to the lawsuit by Friday. Wu has yet to submit a court filing, but reacted to the press in a statement Tuesday night.

"Let me be unequivocal about my actions and my duty. When a governor conspires with a disgraced president to ram through a racist gerrymandered map, my constitutional duty is to not be a willing participant," Wu said.

The Texas sergeant-at-arms was instructed to compel the return of the lawmakers earlier this week, "under warrant of arrest, if necessary."

President Donald Trump has even suggested that the FBI or other federal law enforcement may have to get involved.

"A lot of people have demanded they come back. You can’t just sit it out. You have to go back. You have to fight it out. That’s what elections are all about," he said.