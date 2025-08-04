Hochul vows to 'fight fire with fire' on redistricting while hosting Texas Democrats who fled state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed to "fight fire with fire" amid Republican efforts to enact redistricting in Texas on Monday, condemning the move even while promising to pursue it herself.

Hochul hosted Texas Democrats who fled their state in an effort to block a redistricting vote on Monday. The New York Democrat argued that President Donald Trump and Republicans are engaged in a "legal insurrection" to subvert the upcoming 2026 elections, leaving Democrats with "no choice" but to embrace the same tactics.

"What Texas and Republican states are doing at the direction of Donald Trump, I say, is nothing short of a legal insurrection against our Capitol," Hochul said. "Legal meaning they're using the legal process. It does not mean it's legal, and it must be stopped."

"If Republicans are willing to rewrite these rules to give themselves an advantage, then they're leaving us no choice. We must do the same," she continued. "All is fair in love and war. That's why I'm exploring, with our leaders, every option to redraw our state congressional lines as soon as possible."

Hochul went on to say that New York's state legislative leaders have told her they are on board with any redistricting plan.

New York and Illinois are both playing host to Texas Democrats who absconded from the state legislature in an attempt to prevent Republicans from having a quorum necessary to pass their redistricting plan.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to arrest and expel the lawmakers if they do not return by Monday afternoon.

Dozens of Texas' Democratic state representatives arrived in Chicago and New York Sunday night to stall the vote. Shortly after Abbott released his statement, the Texas House Democratic Caucus issued a simple response, writing: "Come and take it."

The statement also described Republicans' proposed districts, which would potentially secure five new GOP U.S. House seats in next year's midterm elections, as a "racist mid-decade redistricting scheme."

Abbott criticized the Democrats' dramatic departure, saying that "real Texans don't run from a fight."

Removal from office is not the only threat facing the lawmakers on the run, as Abbott warned that "soliciting funds to evade the fines they will incur under House rules" is potentially a felony.

"Any Democrat who ‘solicits, accepts or agrees to accept’ such funds to assist in the violation of legislative duties or for purposes of skipping a vote may have violated bribery laws," he wrote, citing the Texas Penal Code. He added that anyone who "offers, confers or agrees to confer" money to the fleeing lawmakers could also face charges.

