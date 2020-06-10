Nadler, Jordan tell George Floyd's brother they are sorry for his loss at somber hearing

The top leaders of the House Judiciary Committee kicked off a landmark hearing Wednesday on police reform by telling the brother of George Floyd, who was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police, they are sorry for his loss.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., began the hearing at the Capitol by speaking directly to Philonise Floyd, who was invited to testify before lawmakers.

"We are all very sorry for your loss and we appreciate your being here today to discuss your brother’s life," Nadler told Floyd. "We must remember that he is not just a cause — a name to be chanted in the streets. He was a man. He had a family. He was known as a 'gentle giant.' He had a rich life that was taken away from him far too early. And we mourn his loss."

Rep. Jim Jordan, the top GOP member of the Judiciary Committee, also expressed his condolences to Floyd.

"We should honor the memory of George Floyd and work hard so that nothing like that ever happens again," Jordan, R-Ohio, said.

During his testimony, Floyd challenged Congress to “stop the pain” so that his older brother George wouldn’t be just “another name” on a growing list of those killed during interactions with police.

Floyd’s appearance before a House hearing came a day after funeral services for his bother, the 46-year-old man whose death has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations over calls for changes to police practices and an end to racial prejudices.

“I’m here today to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain,” Floyd told the silenced hearing room.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.