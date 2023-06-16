Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Gay Milwaukee County supervisor claims he was accosted, punched in face at local mall

Peter Burgelis also claims the perpetrator called him a homophobic slur before the assault

Associated Press
Milwaukee County’s first openly LGBTQ+ county supervisor says an assailant called him a gay slur and then punched him in the face this week at a suburban mall.

WISCONSIN GOV. EVERS 'JAZZED AS HELL' AS STATE RAISES PRIDE FLAG IN FRONT OF CAPITOL

Supervisor Peter Burgelis was struck in the face while inside a store at the Mayfair Mall on Monday, news outlets reported, citing Wauwatosa police.

Wisconsin Fox News graphic

Milwaukee County Supervisor Peter Burgelis, who is openly gay, claims he was called a homophobic slur before being punched in the face at a Wauwatosa mall. (Fox News)

The attack happened after a dispute in the parking lot, police said Friday. Officers said the suspect left before they arrived at the scene but they have identified a person of interest.

WISCONSIN COUNTY CONSIDERS SANCTUARY STATUS FOR TRANSGENDER KIDS

Burgelis told WTMJ-TV that he went to a hospital after the attack and will have surgery on his jaw.

"I will never be silenced, nor will I allow this act of violence to detract from our ongoing efforts to secure acceptance and equality for the LGBTQ+ community," Burgelis said in a written statement. "If anything, this assault serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive challenges we continue to face."

