Gavin Newsom challenges Ron DeSantis to debate: 'Name the time'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is challenging Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate.

"Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you're struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need -- attention --let's take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day," Newsom tweeted on Friday.

During a Friday news conference in Daytona Beach, Florida, DeSantis said that Newsom's "hair gel is interfering with his brain function."

"So the Governor of California sent a letter to the Department of Justice saying, ‘You need to prosecute Texas and Florida Governors.’ And all I can say is, I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function," DeSantis said.

The challenge comes one day after Newsom asked the Department of Justice to investigate both DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, accusing them of using kids as "political pawns" after the two governors sent migrants to different states.

"What @GovRonDeSantis and @GregAbbott_TX are doing isn’t clever, it’s cruel. I’m formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns," Newsom tweeted.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes containing illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts on Wednesday. Abbott sent two buses containing over 100 migrants to a location near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning.

The DeSantis campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital, but Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for the campaign, tweeted "Thirst post all you want. You’re not getting those U-Hauls back."

During an event on Thursday in Florida, DeSantis said that Florida isn't a sanctuary state.

"We are not a sanctuary state," DeSantis said, but added that "we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures."

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Friday, DeSantis' Communications Director Taryn Fenske said that the state will "continue" to facilitate a program assisting the "transportation of illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities and states across the country."

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.