Fugitive illegal alien convict on the run after attempting to strike ICE officer with vehicle: DHS

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An illegal alien with a long criminal history remains on the run after he attempted to hit a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer with his vehicle in California as authorities were trying to arrest him, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Monday.

ICE was attempting to take Xa Lee, a fugitive and Laotian citizen, into custody on March 25 in Sacramento. Lee was driving when he was pulled over, according to DHS.

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During the vehicle stop, Lee attempted to flee and tried to strike an ICE officer with his car.

"The officer, thankfully, did not sustain injuries. During the incident, ICE officers deployed their tasers. He fled the scene and remains at large," DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said. "This is just the latest in a disturbing trend of vehicle attacks."

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A federal immigration judge issued a deportation order for Lee in 2010. His criminal record includes convictions for vehicle theft, stolen property, conspiracy, petty theft, two DUIs, resisting an officer, battery, and felony possession of a firearm.

DHS noted that Lee's evasion of arrest came amid a history of webinars by Democratic elected officials who advised undocumented immigrants on how to evade ICE and report encounters with federal immigration authorities.

The agency cited California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Dan Goldman, both Democrats.

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All four politicians have repeatedly called for the Trump administration to halt its deportation campaign targeting criminal illegal immigrants.

"DHS is once again calling on sanctuary politicians, agitators, and the media to turn the temperature down and stop calling for violence and resistance against ICE law enforcement," the agency said.

DHS requests that if the public has any information about Lee's whereabouts, contact the ICE tip line at 866-347-2423 or online.