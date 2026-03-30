Leavitt calls on Congress to end Easter recess to work on DHS shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House is calling on Congress to return from Easter recess to pass funding to end the Department of Homeland Security shutdown, arguing the standoff has disrupted TSA operations and airport travel nationwide.

"Nothing will be truly normal again until Democrats do the right thing to fund this agency fully again," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at Monday's press briefing. "The president has stepped in – in the meantime to do what's right to end this crisis that we've had at air travel, at airports across the country in the meantime.

"But again, Congress needs to come back. Democrats need to fund the Department of Homeland Security so we can formally and fully get these great employees paid long into the future," Leavitt added.

The funding impasse has stretched beyond six weeks, with reports of major TSA staffing shortages, long security lines, and the deployment of ICE personnel to assist at some airports.

Congress left Washington without a final deal after negotiations over DHS funding and immigration provisions stalled. Both parties have traded blame as travel disruptions and pressure from unions and aviation officials continue to grow.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more.