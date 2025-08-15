Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

From admiration to Alaska: A timeline of Trump and Putin’s high-stakes encounters

Trump has described Alaska talks as 'feel-out meeting' to determine Ukraine ceasefire possibilities

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Bill Hemmer breaks down the history of the Russia-Ukraine war Video

Bill Hemmer breaks down the history of the Russia-Ukraine war

‘America’s Newsroom’ co-anchor Bill Hemmer breaks down key developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict over the past decade.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in person on Friday for the first time in six years when they get together in Anchorage, Alaska. 

Here is a history of Trump’s high-stakes interactions with Putin while being President of the United States: 

2015 – Early mutual admiration between Putin and Trump 

Mutual admiration was publicly brewing between Putin and Trump in late 2015 when Trump was running for his first term in office. 

In December that year, Putin described Trump as being the "absolute leader in the presidential race" and a "very outstanding person, talented, without any doubt." 

Trump's first meeting with Putin

President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. It was their first in-person meeting as heads of state. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP TO HOLD HISTORIC SUMMIT WITH PUTIN IN ALASKA SEEKING AN END TO RUSSIA–UKRAINE WAR

Trump later told supporters at a rally in Ohio that "It is always a great honor to be so nicely complimented by a man so highly respected within his own country and beyond." 

"I have always felt that Russia and the United States should be able to work well with each other towards defeating terrorism and restoring world peace, not to mention trade and all of the other benefits derived from mutual respect," Trump added, according to The Hill. 

2017 – Trump, Putin hold first in-person meeting in Germany during G20 Summit 

Trump and Putin held their first in-person meeting on July 7, 2017, at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. 

The sit-down lasted for more than two hours, during which Trump "pressed Russia’s Vladimir Putin on U.S. election meddling while also making headway on the Syria crisis," according to a Fox News Digital report at the time. 

Then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Trump and Putin "connected very quickly" and had "positive chemistry." 

2017 – Trump and Putin shake hands at APEC summit in Vietnam 

Trump and Putin were captured on camera shaking hands months later during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Da Nang, Vietnam on Nov. 10, 2017. 

Trump and Putin interact at 2017 APEC summit

President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a family photo ceremony at the 2017 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Da Nang, Vietnam on Nov. 10, 2017.   (Russian Presidential Press and Information Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

White House officials said at the time they would not have a formal meeting there due to scheduling issues, The Washington Post reported. 

2018 – Summit draws Trump, Putin to Finland’s presidential palace 

Trump and Putin met again formally on July 16, 2018, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland. 

In an interview following the meeting, Putin told Fox News that he and Trump discussed Iran’s nuclear program and the "situation with North Korea." 

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT TRUMP’S MEETING WITH VLADIMIR PUTIN IN ALASKA

He also said Trump informed him that his posture is "Crimea is part of Ukraine." 

2019 – Trump says he, Putin had ‘tremendous discussion’ in Osaka, Japan 

Trump told reporters on June 29, 2019, that he and Putin had a "tremendous discussion" at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. 

"I think they’d like to do trade with the United States. And they have great product. They have great land. They have very rich land. And a lot of oil, a lot of minerals, and the kind of things that we like," Trump said at the time. "And I can see trade going out with Russia. We could do fantastically well. We do very little trade with Russia, which is ridiculous, frankly. So I could see some very positive things happening." 

Donald Trump meeting with Vladimir Putin

President Donald Trump is shown meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28, 2019. (Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Trump also told his counterpart not to "meddle" in the 2020 elections when pressed by a reporter, Fox News Digital wrote at the time. 

Trump, who was seated next to Putin, was asked by a reporter if he would tell "the Russian president to not meddle in the election." Trump, without looking at Putin, responded, "Of course I will. Don't meddle in the election, president. Don't meddle in the election." 

2025 – Phone calls between Trump and Putin as war in Ukraine rages on 

Trump and Putin held numerous phone calls this year in the lead-up to Friday’s meeting in Alaska. 

Calls took place in February, March, May and June. 

VLADIMIR PUTIN TO RETURN TO US FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A DECADE

Trump said after his call in May that "Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War." 

2025 – Trump and Putin meet for the first time since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine 

Trump and Putin are meeting Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, for the first time in years. 

Trump heads to Alaska to meet Putin

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for Alaska to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

The high-stakes meeting is the first U.S.-Russia summit since June 2021, which was under former President Joe Biden’s administration. That summit came just eight months before Putin invaded Ukraine. 

Trump has described the talks as a "feel-out meeting," and has made clear that his top priority will be to determine whether a ceasefire in Ukraine is possible. Trump predicted earlier this week that he would be able to make that determination within the first "two minutes." 

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

