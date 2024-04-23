Fox News Politics: Trump's other crime, revealed

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Biden's response to antisemitic protests angers social media

-Schumer to take up $95B aid package despite bipartisan opposition

-Judge hammers Trump attorneys over gag order

Another crime

New York prosecutors on Tuesday revealed the other crime they claim former President Trump was trying to conceal when he allegedly falsified his business records.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. In order for prosecutors to secure a criminal conviction, they must convince the jury that Trump allegedly committed the crime of falsifying business records in "furtherance of another crime."

The supposed "other crime" has been speculated about among legal scholars and pundits, but on Tuesday New York prosecutor Joshua Steinglass on Tuesday identified the legal code: Trump allegedly ran afoul of a New York law called "conspiracy to promote or prevent election."

New York Law 17-152 states: "Any two or more persons who conspire to promote or prevent the election of any person to a public office by unlawful means and which conspiracy is acted upon by one or more of the parties thereto, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor."

White House

Capitol Hill

Tales from the Campaign Trail

Across America

