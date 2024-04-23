GOP lawmakers demand Biden admin prosecute ‘pro-terrorist mobs,’ hold schools accountable

FIRST ON FOX: Republican senators on Tuesday demanded President Biden's attorney general and Education secretary take immediate action to address escalating antisemitic encampments on college campuses, requesting that they "prosecute the mobs who have perpetuated violence and threats against Jewish students."

In a letter signed by 27 Republicans and led by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Attorney General Merrick Garland and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona were asked to swiftly address the un-authorized Gaza solidarity demonstration at Columbia University that has threatened the safety of Jewish students.

The GOP lawmakers asked the Biden Cabinet officials to prosecute those making threats, revoke visas for non-citizens participating in "promoting terrorism" and hold school administrators accountable.

An anti-Israel demonstration began on Columbia University's campus last week and has persisted as an encampment since then. The protesters have been captured intimidating Jewish students and promoting pro-Hamas rhetoric. The demonstration has since garnered significant media attention and spread to other prestigious universities over the course of the week.

"Anti-Israel protestors, spurred on by prominent leftists, have gathered on college campuses in recent days, chanting antisemitic slogans and directly threatening Jewish students," the letter stated.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 22 of the top 50 universities, as ranked by U.S. News and World Report, had active demonstrations against Israel in the last week.

In the letter, the senators noted that a rabbi at Columbia University recently reccommended Jewish students leave campus and return home because the university and police cannot ensure their safety.

Representatives for the DOJ and Garland, as well as those for the Education Department and Cardona, did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.

The letter asked Garland and Cardona for a response by Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

In a post to X on Tuesday morning, Cardona wrote, "Antisemitic hate on college campuses is unacceptable. I am deeply concerned by what is happening at Columbia University. In November 2023, our Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation of Columbia involving Title VI."

"You need to take action to restore order and protect Jewish students on our college campuses," the Republicans' letter said. "President Biden issued a statement on Sunday, purporting to condemn the outbreak of antisemitism. If that statement was serious, it must be accompanied by immediate action from your departments."

In a Sunday statement marking the Jewish holiday of Passover, Biden said, "We must speak out against the alarming surge of antisemitism – in our schools, communities, and online. Silence is complicity."

He added, "My Administration will continue to speak out and aggressively implement the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, putting the full force of the federal government behind protecting the Jewish community."

However, the Republicans suggested this was not sufficient without the actions requested from both the DOJ and the Education Department.

The White House did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.

The explosion of anti-Israel sentiment and antisemitic demonstrations was prompted by the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which initiated the conflict on Oct. 7, when the group attacked Israeli civilians, killing indiscriminately and taking many as hostages. The terrorists also perpetrated sexual violence against Israeli women.

As Israel fights against Hamas in Gaza, the war has taken a toll on civilians in the region, particularly as the terrorist group tends to congregate in areas with high civilian populations as a tactic.

The Democratic Party, in particular, has seen a divide develop among members over support for Israel amid the war, with Arab, Muslim and young constituencies demonstrating less support and forcing politicians to be calculated ahead of a competitive general election in November.