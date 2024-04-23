NY House Republicans demand Columbia University president step down over anti-Israel ‘chaos’

Every single House Republican from New York is demanding that Columbia University President Dr. Nemat "Minouche" Shafik step down from leading the Ivy League school as tensions mount on campus over the Israel-Hamas war.

"Over the past few days, anarchy has engulfed the campus of Columbia University. As the leader of this institution, one of your chief objectives, morally and under law, is to ensure students have a safe learning environment. By every measure, you have failed this obligation," the GOP lawmakers wrote.

"The situation unfolding on campus right now is a direct product of your policies and misguided decisions. As representatives from the State of New York, many of our constituents are directly impacted by the unfolding chaos on Columbia’s campus."

The lawmakers said they had "no confidence" in Shafik’s "leadership of this once esteemed institution."

The letter was led by House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and signed by her nine fellow Republicans representing parts of the state.

In their criticism of the embattled academic, the lawmakers cited Shafik’s recent congressional testimony at a heated GOP-led hearing examining accusations of antisemitism on campus and the school administration’s role in combating it.

Shafik, meanwhile, has been lambasted by people on both sides of the divide, catching heat from the progressive activist community for allowing NYPD officers to arrest protesters at the tent encampment.

However, in their Monday letter, the House Republicans wrote, "Despite implementing new rules to stop such unauthorized events and this illegal, antisemitic encampment clearly violating these rules, it was nearly two days before the New York Police Department (NYPD) was authorized to clear the encampment."

"Since then, the encampment has shockingly been allowed to reconvene, order has not been restored, and NYPD has not been allowed to return," they wrote. "The ongoing situation that has unfolded is a direct symptom of your continued lax enforcement of policy and clear double standards."

Columbia University students and attendees of its sister school, Barnard College, have been camping on university grounds and staging demonstrations for weeks in protest of the university’s investments in companies tied to Israel.

Some Jewish students have even reported being targeted physically and verbally by mobs of anti-Israel protesters on campus. Classes have moved to a hybrid remote and in-person status amid concerns over students’ safety.

"It’s time for Columbia University to turn the page on this shameful chapter," the letter said. "This can only be done through the restoration of order and your prompt resignation."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Columbia University for a response.