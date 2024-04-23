CIA guilty of mishandling internal sexual assault cases, bombshell House report says

A bombshell new congressional report is accusing the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of severely mishandling incidents of sexual assault and harassment within its own ranks.

Republicans and Democrats on the House of Representatives’ Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence have been investigating the CIA’s handling of such cases after a whistleblower came forward in January 2023 to say they had been "physically attacked and sexually assaulted at CIA headquarters" by a fellow officer, according to the report.

"Over the course of the investigation, the Committee discovered that CIA failed to handle allegations of sexual assault and harassment within its workforce in the professional and uniform manner that such sensitive allegations warrant," the report said.

The committee spoke with more than two dozen whistleblowers and reviewed over 4,000 pages handed over by the CIA, among other materials, over the course of its probe.

Lawmakers found "confusion and disorder in the process for reporting sexual assault and harassment" within the CIA’s ranks and that victims "were aware of little to no accountability or punishment for the perpetrators of the assaults or harassment often because of an inadequate investigatory process," the report said.

They also found that insufficient anonymity shields discouraged victims from coming forward and that coordination with law enforcement on sexual assault and harassment claims was inadequate.

Further internal issues discovered were a lack of training for CIA personnel on how to identify and report such cases and that the agency’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office did not have the resources nor ability to actively fulfill its role.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the top committee Democrat, told Fox News Digital that the "significant" reforms were put in place by Congress to help the agency improve, but vowed the panel would keep an eye on the progress.

"For more than a year, the House Intelligence Committee has investigated the responsiveness of the Central Intelligence Agency to personnel who have survived sexual assault and sexual harassment. We heard directly from whistleblowers who courageously shared their stories in order to push for change and accountability," the joint statement said. "Our Committee has put in place significant legislative reforms to address failures, and we will continue to monitor progress to ensure there is no slippage in the Agency’s commitment to addressing sexual assault and harassment."

Reforms proposed by the committee include requiring the CIA director "to create uniform policies and training for all aspects of CIA’s response to allegations of sex-related offenses and sexual harassment," and codifying a process for which assault and harassment claims within the agency can be reported.

Many of the provisions proposed by the committee ended up signed into law in late December as part of fiscal year 2024’s National Defense Authorization Act, according to the report.

Fox News Digital reached out to the CIA for comment.