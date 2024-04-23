Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump defends Johnson as Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes to oust speaker

Greene is demanding House Speaker Mike Johnson resign or be removed over $95B foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
Mike Johnson’s speakership is over: Marjorie Taylor Greene Video

Mike Johnson’s speakership is over: Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss why she did not file the motion to vacate Speaker Mike Johnson after they voted to send $95 billion to foreign aid.

Former President Donald Trump has come to House Speaker Mike Johnson's defense, as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., pushes for the Louisiana Republican's ouster from the leadership position. 

"Well, look, we have a majority of one, OK?" Trump told radio host John Fredericks on Monday. "It’s not like he can go and do whatever he wants to do. I think he’s a very good person. You know, he stood very strongly with me on NATO when I said NATO has to pay up …It’s a tough situation when you have. I think he’s a very good man. I think he’s trying very hard. And again, we’ve got to have a big election." 

Fredericks had asked the presumptive GOP nominee, who spent earlier Monday in a Manhattan courtroom listening to his defense and prosecutors’ opening statements in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s hush-money criminal trial, how he squares "this divide with MAGA and Mike Johnson." 

Trump did praise Johnson for having secured as part of the package that Ukraine would receive more than $9 billion of economic assistance in the form of "forgivable loans."

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE CALLS JOHNSON'S FOREIGN AID PACKAGE HIS '3RD BETRAYAL' OF AMERICAN PEOPLE

Trump outside Manhattan trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the end of the day at Manhattan Criminal Court during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments on April 22, 2024, in New York City. (Victor J. Blue - Pool/Getty Images)

"We’ve got to election some people in Congress, much more than we have right now," Trump continued. "We have to elect some good senators. Get rid of some of the ones we have now, like Romney and others. And we have to have a big day, and we have to win the presidency. If we don’t win the presidency, I’m telling you I think our country could be finished… We are absolutely a country in decline." 

Greene, a strong Trump ally, called on Johnson to resign after the House passed a $95 billion foreign aid package that includes about $61 billion for Ukraine, or she would move to have him ousted as Speaker. 

Johnson speaks to reporters after foreign aid package passes

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks with members of the media following passage of a series of foreign aide bills at the U.S. Capitol on April 20, 2024.  (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

"Mike Johnson’s leadership is over. He needs to do the right thing to resign and allow us to move forward in a controlled process," she told Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures." "If he doesn’t do so, he will be vacated."

3RD REPUBLICAN CALLS FOR SPEAKER JOHNSON'S OUSTER OVER $95B FOREIGN AID PLAN

Though Johnson has drawn ire from some House conservatives for working across the aisle to secure deals with President Biden on federal spending, government spying and, most recently, Ukraine, the political environment has changed since House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was removed from the speakership over similar frustrations last October. 

Greene walks in Capitol

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on April 16, 2024 in Washington, D.C. She threatened to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., over a $95 billion aid package.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Inching closer to the November election, Republicans maintain a slimmer majority after McCarthy resigned from the House after his ouster as Speaker and Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., was expelled from the lower chamber of Congress. Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., voiced support for Greene's motion to vacate Johnson from the Speakership last week. 

But Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., head of the House Freedom Caucus who supported McCarthy's ouster, told The Hill he opposed booting Johnson from the top job. 

"My judgment and estimation is that this is not the time to do that," Good reportedly said. 

