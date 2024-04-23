Democratic Minnesota state senator arrested on suspicion of burglary

A Democratic state senator in Minnesota was arrested early Monday after a homeowner reported a burglary in progress, authorities said.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell, 49, was booked into the Becker County Jail on Monday for a suspected first-degree burglary offense, according to online jail records.

A homeowner on the 700 block of Granger Road in Detroit Lakes reported an active burglary to 911 around 4:45 a.m., Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd told FOX9 Minneapolis. During a search of the home, the chief said officers found and arrested Mitchell.

Todd said few other details are available because the case is still under investigation.

The Becker County Attorney was deciding on any formal charges. Fox News Digital reached out to Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald, but did not immediately receive a response.

Mitchell, of Woodbury, represents District 47 since she was elected to the state Senate in 2022. She was previously a meteorologist for KSTP-TV and Minnesota Public Radio, and currently serves as lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.

The Senate Democratic Caucus told The Associated Press in a statement that it's "aware of the situation and has no comment pending further information."

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, of East Grand Forks, released a statement to news outlets saying that he was shocked by the arrest, but did not know any further details.

"The public expects Legislators to meet a high standard of conduct," Johnson said. "As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law, and in her role at the legislature."

Mitchell's arrest could pose a problem for Democrats, who currently hold a one-seat majority in the Senate with four weeks left in the legislative session.