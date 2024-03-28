Fox News Politics: Trump mourns fallen officer

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Trump in black

Former President Donald Trump attended the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller Thursday afternoon at a Massapequa Park funeral home, while calling for law and order.

"Such a sad, sad event. Such a horrible thing. And it's happening all too often and we're just not going to let it happen," Trump said.

"We need law and order," Trump added.

Diller was fatally shot on Monday during a traffic stop in Queens after a man with 21 prior arrests allegedly shot him in the stomach as Diller was trying to get the suspect, Guy Rivera, 34, to exit the vehicle. Rivera opened fire on Diller and his partner at about 5:45 p.m. Monday. The officers approached the vehicle because it was illegally parked at a bus stop.

Diller was 31 years old and lived in Massapequa Park with his wife and nearly 1-year-old son, Fox News Digital previously reported. He had served three years with the NYPD before his death.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that Biden had spoken with Adams about the death, adding she did not have "private communications to share" regarding whether Biden had spoken to Diller's family.

