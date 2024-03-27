White House still insists 'Bidenomics' is effective despite Democrats all but ditching slogan: Report

The Biden White House is still insisting on the effectiveness of the slogan "Bidenomics" even though Democrats and the president himself have barely used the term in months, a new report shows.

According to Axios, President Biden has only used the word "Bidenomics" one time in two months, with the report claiming that the only reason the president has said it since Jan. 25 is because the outlet asked him about it.

The report opened, stating, "For the first time in more than two months, President Biden on Tuesday publicly uttered a word that he and other Democrats have largely abandoned: ‘Bidenomics.’"

The piece provided a chart showing that Biden’s use of the term has steadily declined from June, when he was aggressively using it to promote his economic policies as a success.

He mentioned the term in public that month 29 times, then used it half as much in the fall months. By the time winter and the new year hit, Biden mentioned "Bidenomics" only a handful of times, using it zero times in February.

The report added, "After Axios asked the White House why Biden wasn't saying ‘Bidenomics’ – including in his State of the Union address this month – he used the term at a Tuesday afternoon event in North Carolina."

"It was the first time he'd done so since Jan. 25," it said, also mentioning that the only people who now use the term are Republicans.

Despite the sparse mention of the word, and even prominent Democratic Party members, like Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., distancing themselves from Bidenomics, Biden’s recent utterance included him doubling down on how effective it is as a message.

"Leading economists aren't making much fun of 'Bidenomics' anymore," he said at an event in North Carolina on Tuesday. "They're thinking maybe it works!"

Axios then quoted a recent statement from White House spokesperson Michael Kikukawa, who said Biden "will continue talking about Bidenomics, which is a sharp contrast with congressional Republicans, who are siding with special interests and the rich over middle-class families."

Kikukawa added, "The president's economic approval is rising, and he is on the road touting his accomplishments that are widely supported and making a real difference in peoples' lives."

Axios reminded readers how Biden wasn’t even excited about promoting "Bidenomics" when it was first proposed. The piece stated, "Last June, Biden told reporters: 'You guys branded it. I didn't. I never called it Bidenomics... Let's get it straight: The first time it was used was in the Wall Street Journal. OK? I don't go around beating my chest, 'Bidenomics.'"

The report also pointed out how congressional Democrats "used the word 483 times last July in tweets, Facebook posts, press releases and floor statements," but the number of mentions has since "nearly disappeared."

Kikukawa defended Biden's economic record to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, stating, "While the press is caught up in semantics, consumer confidence is higher than at this point under Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton, and Reagan; the President’s economic approval is rising; and he is on the road touting his accomplishments that are widely supported and making a real difference in peoples’ lives – lowering health care costs, investing in our infrastructure, bringing back manufacturing jobs, and lowering taxes for the middle class while making billionaires pay their fair share."

"As he did yesterday in North Carolina, the President will continue talking about Bidenomics, which is a sharp contrast with Congressional Republicans, who are siding with special interests and the rich over middle class families," the spokesperson added.