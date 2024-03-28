Books about Biden presidency go ‘bust’ as Trump ‘best-sellers’ prove more popular with readers

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Books about President Biden continue to be outperformed by best-selling books about the Trump administration, according to a recent report, causing some accounts of the current occupant of the White House to be axed entirely.

"In a further reflection of the soft market for books about President Joe Biden, publisher Simon and Schuster has withdrawn its contract with Alex Thompson, Axios’ national political correspondent, for a book about the Biden administration," Politico Playbook wrote Wednesday in a report titled, "Biden book bust casualty."

"The proposed book was originally scheduled to be published early this year," Playbook revealed.

Thompson confirmed the news in an X post on Wednesday.

"[I]t’s true," he wrote. "But still writing it and aiming for 2025 to tell the story of the Biden presidency."

In general, books about Biden's presidency have "sold relatively poorly," especially when compared to "best-sellers about predecessor Donald Trump," the report explained. "Thompson is now actively engaged in talks with other publishers and is still working on the draft, according to a person close to him."

A list of books concerning Biden, including Gabriel Debenedetti's "The Long Alliance" has sold "around 1,500 hardcover copies, according to NPD BookScan, while Chris Whipple’s ‘The Fight of His Life’ has sold around 5,000 and Franklin Foer‘s 'The Last Politician' around 12,000," Playbook reported.

Meanwhile, Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury" reportedly sold almost 1 million copies.

In 2019, Wolff released the sequel to his book "Fire and Fury." The book, titled, "Siege: Trump Under Fire," portrayed the Trump administration as "under fire from almost every side."

Wolff's first book ignited a media firestorm as it included negative claims about the president and his family — namely that some in the administration questioned his mental fitness and that Trump's former chief adviser Steve Bannon mocked Don Jr. and Jared Kushner.

Simon and Schuster did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy and Sam Dorman contributed to this report.