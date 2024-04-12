Fox News Politics: Spy drama spreads

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening?

- House passes FISA authorization…

- Military positions to counter potential Iranian threats…

- Trump prepares for first criminal trial beginning Monday…

FISA chaos continues after passage

The House voted to renew the contentious surveillance tool, without proposed conservative changes to the warrant process, and despite objections from former President Trump.

The FISA reauthorization vote came after a measure to add warrant requirements for U.S. data failed in a tie vote.

However, House Freedom Caucus conservatives and their allies have blocked the bill from heading to the Senate immediately. In the dramatic moments after its passage, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., raised a procedural measure objecting to the final vote count. But multiple House members had already departed the chamber, likely heading to the airport, so another vote could not be taken.

Next, the House must vote on whether to reconsider passage of Section 702 on Monday, shortening the Senate's timeline to consider the bill before the surveillance authority expires on April 19.

‘CREDIBLE’ THREATS: US moving more assets to Middle East amid Iran tensions, defense official says ...Read more

CHAOTIC ARREST: Video captures New York migrant shelter arrests as woman obstructs officers …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

‘WE SUPPORT YOU’: Woman who hugged Trump at Chick-fil-A slams media's dishonesty about Black voters ...Read more

JUST SAY 'NO': Biden campaign asked if it wants votes of 'Death to America' chanters …Read more

'NO COMPARISON': DNC paid Biden's legal bills in classified docs probe while campaign attacked Trump for the same ...Read more

ONGOING ISSUES: Speaker Johnson to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago amid speakership threat ...Read more

WAR CHEST: House GOP campaign arm rakes in over $33M in first 3 months of 2024 ...Read more

HASN'T COME UP: JD Vance has never spoken to Trump about VP possibilities despite rumors ...Read more

Across America

BACK IN CUSTODY: Afghan man on terror watchlist apprehended by ICE …Read more

BROADENED HORIZONS: Mike Pence lands new gig after failed 2024 presidential bid ...Read more

'LAW AND ORDER': Trump raises millions in Atlanta neighborhood that wants to secede from the high-crime city …Read more

'THINK TWICE': Pennsylvania rep introduces bill to combat illegal immigrant squatting ...Read more

STRESSED SENIORS: Inflation keeping older Americans up at night, AARP finds ...Read more

SHOCKING STUDY: California's environmental policies harm Latino workers as White middle class flees state ...Read more

Capitol Hill

‘POLITICALLY MOTIVATED’: Top conservative activist fires back at Senate Dems after being hit with subpoena ...Read more

‘I DON’T TRUST YOU': FBI director accused by Rep. Garcia of being ineffective at his job ...Read more

TIME IS NOW: House Republicans urge Biden for 'expedient release' of Hamas hostages ...Read more

DEEP CONSIDERATION: Economists weigh pros and cons of Trump plan for 60% tariff on China ...Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.