Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

JD Vance

JD Vance has never spoken to Trump about VP possibilities despite rumors

Vance said he would be honored to be Trump's running mate but is happy to continue his work in the Senate

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Vance: Biden's policies benefit billionaires, not the working class Video

Vance: Biden's policies benefit billionaires, not the working class

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, tells 'The Ingraham Angle' he would serve as former President Trump's running-mate if asked.

Sen. J.D. Vance told Fox News that — despite all rumors — he has not talked to former President Donald Trump about the possibility of being his vice president.

Fox News's Laura Ingraham asked the Ohio senator for his reaction to unconfirmed reports that he is among Trump's top considerations for his running mate.

"I’ve never actually spoken to the president about VP speculation," Vance told Ingraham. "My simple answer is, I wanna help him however I can."

TRUMP COULD HAUL IN MASSIVE AMOUNT OF CAMPAIGN CASH DURING ATLANTA, ORLANDO FUNDRAISING SWING: WHAT TO KNOW

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate JD Vance

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and JD Vance greet supporters during the rally at the Dayton International Airport in Vandalia, Ohio.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, the Ohio senator was reportedly included on several drafts of Trump's shortlist.

Donald Trump Jr. mentioned Vance by name to the New York Post last month while discussing individuals he was personally pushing his father to choose.

"If he asks me, of course, I would think seriously about it," he continued. "It would be a great honor."

TRUMP SAYS ARIZONA PRO-LIFE LAW WENT 'TOO FAR' AS BIDEN CAMP CLAIMS POLICY U-TURN

Sen. J.D. Vance

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing titled "Improving Rail Safety in Response to the East Palestine Derailment" in Washington DC. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

Vance said that while he would enjoy the honor of serving as vice-president, he is happy to continue serving in the Senate.

"I’m also happy to support the agenda in the United States Senate, and regardless, Laura, you have to remember, my job is to serve the people of Ohio," Vance said.

He added, "Whether it’s supporting Trump’s agenda in the Senate, or serving in some other role."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Georgia. (Robin Rayne for Fox News Digital)

Trump's eventual pick for running mate has inspired widespread speculation and theorizing from media and political insiders.

In February, Trump confirmed the following individuals were among the candidates on his shortlist: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a Democrat turned independent.

DeSantis said he has no interest in the position, while others have enthusiastically welcomed the consideration.

Fox News Digital reached out to Trump's campaign for comment but did not receive a response.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics