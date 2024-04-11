House GOP campaign arm rakes in over $33 million to kick off 2024 election battles

FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans’ campaign arm is announcing that it raised more than $33 million in the first three months of 2024.

It comes as GOP leaders brace for battle to keep and even expand their razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives this November.

"In a game of inches for the House majority where every seat matters, Republicans are out-recruiting, out-messaging, and out-hustling extreme Democrats," Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"We are building momentum to grow our House Republican majority – this outstanding fundraising is proof we will have the resources we need to make extreme Democrats pay a price for failing America."

GOP SET TO GAIN 3 US HOUSE SEATS UNDER MAP ADVANCED IN NC SENATE

The NRCC raised $33.4 million in the first three months of 2024, according to an early press release obtained by Fox News Digital. Nearly half that total – $16.2 million – was raised in March alone, their best fundraising month of the cycle so far.

It brings the NRCC’s total fundraising for the 2024 election cycle, which began in January 2023, to $124.7 million.

The total is significantly higher than the $25.8 million the NRCC raised in the first quarter of last year, which is not a shocking data point given that it's an election year.

LIBERAL GROUPS SUE TO BLOCK NEW ALABAMA VOTING LAW BANNING BALLOT HARVESTING

It comes as the House has spent much of this Congress grappling with a majority of just a few votes. The margin is expected to be whittled down to just one after the April 19 departure of Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.

The cash will have to be used to defend their swing-district incumbents in places like New York and California, in addition to winning new seats.

GOING, GOING, GONE: COULD REPUBLICANS' SLIM HOUSE MAJORITY SLIP AWAY BEFORE NOVEMBER?

But in a brief interview with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., this week, the No. 2 House Republican said there are vulnerable Democrat seats across the country where Republicans could expand their majority.

He named Michigan, Pennsylvania, Alaska, Ohio and even California as places with seats that could flip from blue to red.

"There's about 20-plus seats right now that are held by Democrats today that have a very real chance of flipping for Republican candidates," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The top issue you hear about everywhere you go is border security. People are furious that we had over 8 million people come across the border illegally and Joe Biden won't do anything to stop it," Scalise said. "And then there's just the high cost of everything – energy, of course, being at the top of the list, but also groceries – you know, just people talking about sharing their stories about how expensive things are because of the inflation caused by all of the spending in D.C. and all of the policies coming out of Washington."