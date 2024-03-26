Fox News Politics: Silencing Trump

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-TRAGEDY IN BALTIMORE: Biden pledges to rebuild Francis Scott Key Bridge after devastating collapse. Read more live updates on Fox News

-RFK selects running mate

-NYC begins handing out prepaid debit cards to illegal immigrants

New trial, new gag order

New York Judge Juan Merchan has imposed a gag order on former President Trump in the hush-money payments case, set for jury selection on April 15, granting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's request.

Merchan issued the order against the 2024 GOP presumptive presidential nominee on Tuesday, pointing to his "prior extrajudicial statements," saying they establish "a sufficient risk to the administration of justice."

Merchan ordered that Trump cannot make or direct others to make public statements about witnesses concerning their potential participation, or about counsel in the case — other than Bragg — or about court staff, DA staff or family members of staff.

Merchan also ordered that Trump cannot make or direct others to make public statements about any prospective juror or chosen juror.

Merchan said in his decision that Trump has made statements in the past during other trials — likely referring to the months-long non-jury civil fraud trial stemming from New York Attorney General Letitia James' case.

A spokesperson for Trump's campaign told Fox News Digital that "American voters have a fundamental right to hear the uncensored voice of the leading candidate for the highest office in the land."

"President Trump will keep fighting for our country and our Constitution," the spokesperson said.

White House

'TOP SOLDIERS': Left-wing activist who hired a close ally of notorious antisemite Farrakhan has visited Biden WH 7 times …Read more

LOANS IN PERIL: President Biden's student loan handout under fire from legal experts …Read more

'MESSAGE OF WEAKNESS': Former Navy SEAL, Senate candidate slams Biden's 'very poorly' executed Afghanistan withdrawal …Read more

Capitol Hill

CRIMINAL REFERRALS: Comer dampens prospects of Biden impeachment in new fundraising email …Read more

BORDER 'REVELATION': GOP senator outraged by notices of migrant arrivals …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'COCKROACHES': CNN political commentator compares third-party efforts to insects …Read more

VEEP STAKES: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. selects running mate: Report …Read more

SPLIT TICKET: GOP eyes NJ Senate opportunity amid possible Menendez independent bid …Read more

Across America

TRANS VISIBILITY DAY: Virginia County declares Trans Visibility Day on Easter …Read more

MIGRANT MISSION: NYC begins handing out prepaid debit cards to illegal immigrants …Read more

'FINISH UP': Trump tells Israel to wrap Gaza offensive because nation is 'losing a lot of support' …Read more

'POLITICALLY MOTIVATED': Legal experts say U.S. Constitution is on Trump's side in New York civil fraud case …Read more

FULL REVOLT: MSNBC stars shoot inside the tent, attack NBC for hiring ex-RNC chair Ronna McDaniel …Read more

MSNBC BACKLASH: 'Truth vs. lies': Psaki lashes out on-air when compared to Ronna McDaniel …Read more

BORDER BLACKMAIL?: Mexican president warns crisis continues unless US gives $20 billion a year, amnesty for migrant workers …Read more

