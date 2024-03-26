Jen Psaki erupts over comparisons between her and Ronna McDaniel: ‘Truth versus lies’

MSNBC host Jen Psaki lashed out at critics on Monday who compared her and former Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, claiming the distinction was about "truth versus lies."

After McDaniel was signed to NBC News as a paid contributor last week, it led to immediate backlash from current and former staffers at the company, including a variety of on-air pundits.

During Monday night's installment of "Inside with Jen Psaki," a segment on McDaniel began with Psaki decrying those who likened her to the former Republican Party leader. She said much of the criticism had come from the "right-wing ecosystem" and felt she needed to address it.

"I got into public service for the same reason many people do, to serve the American people," Psaki said.

Psaki, who previously worked for former President Barack Obama before becoming the White House press secretary to President Biden, said those with experience like her only matter and have value to viewers when "paired with honesty and good faith."

"Those qualities are especially important right now at a time when our institutions are under attack and when our democracy is in danger," she continued. "And our democracy is in danger because of the lies that people like Ronna McDaniel have pushed on this country."

Psaki then read a quote from former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who said McDaniel "facilitated" Trump's "plot" not to certify the 2020 election outcome.

"Look, this is not about Republicans versus Democrats. This is not about red versus blue. This is about truth versus lies. Service to the country versus service to one man committed to toppling our democratic system," Psaki added. "That is the type of experience that Ronna McDaniel brings to the table and that experience does not get us to a deeper understanding of anything in the public debate."

An MSNBC insider told Fox News Digital that the pushback against McDaniel's hiring was worse than leadership anticipated, and not just from within NBC, and due to that there was discussion about cutting her.

On other programs like "Meet the Press" and MSNBC's "Morning Joe," prominent hosts vented about McDaniel on the air, and Mika Brzezinski requested NBC reconsider her contract.

