Comer fundraising email dampens prospects of Biden impeachment, says 'criminal referrals' are goal

Fox News senior national correspondent Kevin Corke and Semafor politics reporter Shelby Talcott join ‘MediaBuzz’ to discuss President Biden’s impeachment hearing and efforts to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.
Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com
Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.