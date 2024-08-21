Fox News Politics: Rep. Pascrell Jr. Dead

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

DNC Day 3: Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz takes the stage tonight! Follow for live updates.

-Trump accuses Biden of scandal as new job numbers trend downward…

-Nancy Pelosi interrupted by anti-Israel protesters on Colbert…

-Anti-Israel mob burns American flag while Schumer blames antisemitism on Trump…

Lifetime of Service

Longtime New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. died on Wednesday at 87, according to an announcement from his family.

The Democrat passed away after serving 14 terms in Congress. His family did not offer any details about his cause of death, though the lawmaker had been in the hospital since July.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning. As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved," his family wrote in a statement ….Read more

White House

ON GUARD: Biden approves updates to U.S. nuclear posture in face of new threats …Read more

VANISHING JOBS: Trump accuses Biden administration of 'MASSIVE SCANDAL' after new jobs numbers dramatically revised downward …Read more

ABORTION AGENDA: Biden-Harris' HHS Secretary Becerra sidesteps backing any limits on late-term abortion …Read more

'LAW & ORDER' CANDIDATE?: Harris' past comments on policing resurface as DNC ramps up …Read more

Capitol Hill

'DON'T INTERRUPT MY GUEST': Stephen Colbert's interview interrupted by anti-Israel protester …Read more

FILL THE WARCHEST: Billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg donates $10 million to Democrats' House Majority PAC …Read more

Tales from the Trail

NEW BARRIER: Trump rallies in NC behind bulletproof glass at first outdoor event since assassination attempt …Read more

KAMALA 'PHONY AND FAKE': Cleveland women tell ex-CNN host they're supporting Trump …Read more

UNKNOWN VEEPS: Walz up in favorability over Vance, 4 in 10 voters don't know enough about him: Poll …Read more

DON'T KNOW 'THE DETAILS': Gavin Newsom avoids throwing support behind Kamala Harris price controls …Read more

'PATH FORWARD': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to address Americans on Friday …Read more

LESSONS LEARNED: Moderate who defeated Rep. Jamaal Bowman says his race reveals this about Dems …Read more

'THE WORLD IS ON FIRE': Trump says Harris, Biden 'marched us to the brink of World War III' during first outdoor event since assassination attempt …Read more

Across America

REAL ESTATE CONTROVERSY: California bill helping migrants afford homes advances …Read more

WHERE'S SHERROD?: 'Missing' person signs pop up at DNC after vulnerable Senate Dem skips convention …Read more

FASHION FORWARD: Michelle Obama wears $3,000 pantsuit while criticizing the wealthy at DNC …Read more

STUNNING CONTRAST: Anti-Israel mob burns U.S. flag outside while Schumer blames antisemitism on Trump …Read more

HARRIS IS 'THE FUTURE': MSNBC host knocks Trump, supporters as part of America's 'White patriarchy' past …Read more

'DON'T CALL IT' THAT: Axios trashed after denying Harris' policy is price controls …Read more

'SACRED TASK': Van Jones calls Barack and Michelle Obama's DNC speeches like an 'oasis' …Read more

BLOOD IN THE STREET: Multiple shot, one murdered in Democrat-run Chicago on second day of DNC …Read more

'ORWELLIAN ATTACK': UK looks to treat misogyny as extremist violence …Read more

