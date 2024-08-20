Schumer condemns antisemitism, blames Trump while anti-Israel agitators burn US flag outside DNC

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y., condemned antisemitism during his speech on the second night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), while anti-Israel agitators raged outside the arena, leading to several arrests.

Even so, Schumer's speech chiefly took aim at former President Trump as a source of anti-Jewish rhetoric in American politics.

"As the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in American history, I want my grandkids — and all grandkids — to never face discrimination because of who they are," Schumer said.

While the senator was delivering his speech, pro-Hamas rioters were burning the American flag outside the United Center in Chicago.

However, Schumer took aim at former President Trump in his remarks, casting the GOP presidential nominee as a significant culprit in American politics for furthering antisemitism.

"But Donald Trump, this is a guy who peddles antisemitic stereotypes. He even invited a white supremacist to Mar-a-Lago. But unfortunately, his prejudice goes in all directions: he fuels Islamophobia, and issued a Muslim ban as President. Tonight folks, I am wearing this blue square, to stand up against antisemitism, to stand up to all hate," he said.

"Our children, our grandchildren — no matter their race or creed or gender or family — deserve better than Donald Trump’s American carnage."

Meanwhile, the backdrop of his remarks came as just under two miles from the convention center, anti-Israel demonstrators burned an American flag and chanted "Free Palestine" outside a building in Chicago that houses the Israeli consulate. Protesters were against U.S. support for Israel and other progressive causes.

Officers handcuffed at least four people from the protest and led them away after protesters charged a line of police officers , who pushed the demonstrators back.

Israel supporters, including some relatives of people kidnapped by Hamas, gathered earlier in the day at a pro-Israel art installation not far from the consulate to call on U.S. leaders to continue backing Israel and pushing for the release of hostages.

More protests are planned throughout the week, but attendance at the main rally on Monday was far below estimates of organizers who had predicted more than 20,000 would show up.

