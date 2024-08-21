MSNBC host says Trump's 'White patriarchy' supporters are terrified of America's future with Obama, Harris

MSNBC host Alex Wagner took shots at former President Trump and his supporters during her live coverage at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night while boasting that former President Obama and Vice President Harris were visions of America's future.

Ahead of Obama's speech, Wagner marveled at the "intoxicating" enthusiasm for Harris in the room and at the significance of Obama "handing the reins off" to the Democratic nominee.

"That Barack Obama and Kamala Harris are the true sort of political future for America and that Donald Trump was merely one step backwards before the inevitable pendulum swing forward. There’s a sense of not just excitement for the immediate future of the party, but the long-term prospects of American society. That’s really, I mean, a terribly intoxicating one-two punch for people in the audience tonight," she remarked.

Wagner went on to proclaim that former President Trump and his "White patriarchy" MAGA supporters were scared of the "multicultural" future Obama and Harris represent.

"So nobody's ready to write the epigraph for the Trump years, but I do think, you know, it's a powerful suggestion, right? That Barack Obama is the future. That Kamala Harris is the future and that Donald Trump is the past," she began. "And indeed, that demographic reality lies at the core of so much of Donald Trump's power over his audience, right? The idea that a multicultural inclusive America is actually the road we're heading down, and that the sort of White patriarchal society that allowed Donald Trump to profiteer as much as he has is going into the rearview, right?"

"That's a powerful, distressing idea if you are part of the White patriarchy like Donald Trump and his supporters who see change, who see people like Barack Obama, who see people like Kamala Harris, you know, multi-ethnic leaders, multi-racial progressive leaders, and are scared of that vision, right?" she continued.

"The idea that this might be the norm and that Trumpism and MAGAism are the things of yesterday, veering their heads for one last gasp? Man, that's powerful stuff," Wagner continued.

The remarks were first spotted by Media Research Center analyst Jorge Bonilla, who shared the MSNBC clip on X.

Wagner went on to claim that Harris and Obama envisioned an America where "we can all be part of the future, no matter the color of our skin."

The Trump campaign said the following when reached for comment by Fox News Digital.

"The liberal hosts at 'MSDNC' are totally out of touch with the forgotten men and women of this country and will never understand why millions of them support President Trump. MAGA is the greatest political movement in history and it's growing by the day, as Americans of all backgrounds are joining because they know President Trump will fix the mess created by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and return our country to the days of no inflation, cheap gas, a secure border and world peace."

Wagner provided similar commentary during the Republican National Convention.

She claimed that Trump's pick for vice president, JD Vance, dropped "Easter eggs of White nationalism" by saying during his RNC speech that he wanted to be buried in his family's plot in Kentucky.

"I just think the construction of this notion reveals a lot about someone who fundamentally believes in the supremacy of Whiteness and masculinity, and it’s couched in a sort of halcyon, you know, revisitation of his roots, but it is actually really revealing about what he thinks matters and who America is, and that America is a place for people with his shared Western background," Wagner said.