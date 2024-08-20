Cleveland women tell ex-CNN host Don Lemon they're voting for Trump: Harris 'phony and fake'

Cleveland women told former CNN host Don Lemon in a video released Tuesday they were planning to vote for former President Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris.

On his X account, Lemon shared a video of himself speaking to six Cleveland women of various races regarding their feelings about the two presidential candidates and all but one, who said she didn't vote, favored Trump.

"I’m voting for Trump. I feel like every time they don’t want somebody who is good for us to win, they throw somebody Black in our face thinking that’s gonna, like, make us vote for the Black person," one woman said.

She later added, "I’m voting for Trump. Kamala was on Biden team, and I don’t like Biden. Gas wasn’t this high when Trump was our president. Food wasn’t this high. I’m going for Trump."

"I voted for Obama because he was Black. I don’t want to vote for her because she’s the first Black woman to run for president or to win," a second woman explained.

She added, "I’m supporting Trump…Because it has to change. It has to change. And now I vote more for what fits me better as a person rather than voting for the Black person or voting for the first woman."

"Well, I want Donald Trump. I’m sorry. I want Donald Trump," a third woman said.

Lemon asked, "Why do you apologize?"

"Well, I know nobody likes him, but we had good times with Donald Trump," the woman replied.

A fourth woman commented, "I used to be against Trump. I used to live in Virginia. I saw the bad side of it, but really, moving to Cleveland, I saw the other side of it."

A couple of the women also criticized Harris’ mannerisms, calling her a "phony."

A fifth woman, who said she has always been a fan of Trump, said of Harris, "I think she’s phony and fake. You know, I’m saying — like, you know, I’m like, Trump saying, you know, what are you? So, I just — I’m not feeling her. People get mad about it, I’m just not feeling her."

The third woman added, "I don’t like her — the way she speaks, the giddiness, the laughing. Everything’s a joke and it’s not a joke. We’re in trouble."

Other Cleveland interviews Lemon shared on his YouTube show included women who preferred Harris to Trump.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Lemon previously spoke to voters in Atlantic City, N.J., and Pittsburgh, Pa. While most of the Pittsburgh voters were planning on supporting Harris, Atlantic City voters surprised Lemon by expressing support for Trump.

"Four years ago, it was a lot better. I made a lot more money than I do now," one voter in N.J. said.