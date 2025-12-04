DHS arrests dozens of illegal immigrants within 24 hours of launching New Orleans operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday that it had made dozens of arrests in New Orleans just one day after launching Operation Catahoula Crunch, the latest federal immigration operation cracking down on criminal illegal immigrants.

"Americans should be able to live without fear of violent criminal illegal aliens harming them, their families or their neighbors," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"In just 24 hours on the ground, our law enforcement officers have arrested violent criminals with rap sheets that include homicide, kidnapping, child abuse, robbery, theft and assault."

DHS released several photos of the arrested individuals accused of "terrorizing Americans."

The men, all with criminal histories, are reportedly from Vietnam, Honduras, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic.

SEXUAL PREDATORS, DRUG TRAFFICKERS AMONG ICE'S 'WORST OF THE WORST' ROUNDUP IN VIRGINIA

Officials said they detained Vietnamese national Binh Van To, who has been convicted of kidnapping, homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Hung Ngoc Tran, another Vietnamese national, was convicted of sexual assault, larceny and "fondling" a child, DHS said.

DHS said Carlos Roberto Guardado-Ramirez of Honduras was arrested for simple battery, domestic abuse, child endangerment, resisting an officer and driving while intoxicated.

Jose Raul Lopez-Serrano, also a Honduran national, was convicted for marijuana possession and previously arrested for disturbing the peace, DHS added.

250 BORDER AGENTS TO DEPLOY TO LOUISIANA FOR 'SWAMP SWEEP,' REPORT SAYS

Luis Fernando Maldonado-Velasquez, a Guatemalan who has an immigration warrant, has previously been arrested for suspected vehicle theft and forging and altering documents, DHS added.

Freddy Caldero-Caraballo is from the Dominican Republic and was reportedly arrested for suspected possession of cocaine, public intoxication and driving while intoxicated.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

McLaughlin condemned sanctuary politicians Thursday for failing to prioritize the safety of American families, echoing previous statements that sanctuary policies have allowed illegal immigrants with criminal allegations to be released.

"President Trump and Secretary Noem will stand up to protect American families when sanctuary politicians won’t," McLaughlin said. "If you see a law enforcement officer today, thank them.

"Sanctuary policies endanger American communities by releasing illegal criminal aliens and forcing DHS law enforcement to risk their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens that should have never been put back on the streets."

Fox News Digital reached out to the DHS for more information.