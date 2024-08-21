Biden-Harris HHS secretary sidesteps backing any limit on late-term abortion

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' secretary of Health and Human Services refused to say whether he would back any limits at all on late-term abortions, even with exceptions, instead deferring to Harris.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra was asked by Fox News Digital on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago if he would support any limits on late-term abortion, with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.

"I think the president – the vice president may answer those questions really well," he said.

He further said he could not answer questions related to Health and Human Services, because,"I'm here not as secretary, so I really can't answer Health and Human Services questions."

As Democrats have pushed abortion as a top issue going into the 2024 elections, Republicans have tried to hit back at their opponents and highlight a lack of clarity on whether they support any limits on abortion with the popular exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Democrats have done little to refute claims that they support abortion without any limitations, meaning throughout all nine months, even with exceptions. When confronted with accusations, the party's lawmakers have suggested the procedure doesn't take place in the late term, or take place incredibly rarely, insinuating limits may not be necessary.

The Harris campaign did not answer in time for publication whether she supports any limit on abortion throughout nine months, even with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother, when asked by Fox News Digital.

Prior to Harris' candidacy, Biden avoided answering a question during his CNN debate against former President Trump on whether he believed in any limit on abortion.

Trump went on to slam Biden and Democrats for their position. "So that means he can take the life of the baby in the ninth month and even after birth?" he asked. "Because some states Democrat-run take it after birth. The former governor of Virginia: ‘put the baby down, then we decide what to do with it.’ So, he’s willing to, as we say, rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month and kill the baby. Nobody wants that to happen – Democrat or Republican. Nobody wants that to happen."

But Biden pushed back, saying, "You’re lying, that is simply not true.… We are not for late-term abortion, period," without providing a specific limit he supported.

Democrats have largely avoided supporting any specific limits, often redirecting attention to their claim that Republicans would ban abortion entirely. A majority of Republicans have said they believe the abortion issue should be navigated at the state level.

