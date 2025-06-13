Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump's Clear Message to Tehran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

Returned Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia arraigned on federal human trafficking charges in Tennessee

Global calls to avoid escalation pour in after Israeli strikes on Iran

Heading to Trump’s military parade? Here’s everything you need to know

Trump to Tehran on a Nuclear Deal: ‘Just Do It’

President Donald Trump promised that Israel’s next round of attacks on Iran would be "even more brutal" in a Truth Social post pressuring Iran to cut a deal on its nuclear activity.

"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end," Trump said.

"Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."… READ MORE.

White House

'WILDLY INAPPROPRIATE' : Padilla cuffed, McIver indicted: Can Congress come back from the brink?

CASHING IN : Democrats cash in after Padilla forcibly removed from Trump admin press conference

STORY OVER : Appeals court deals Trump blow in challenge to E. Jean Carroll verdict

NO 'SPECIFIC POWERS' : Second federal judge sides against Trump's election executive order

PARTY IN CHAOS : Democrats forge strange bedfellows as party flounders in Trump's second term

Iran Airstrikes

ATOMIC DEFIANCE : Iran claims right to nuclear prowess following Israel strikes, but remains silent on negotiations with US

ON THE BRINK : How close was Iran to a nuclear weapon before Israel’s strike on Tehran?

WALZ OF CHINA : Tim Walz floats China as 'neutral actor' with 'moral authority' to negotiate Middle East peace

SHIELDS UP : NYPD ramps up security at Jewish sites across NYC after Israeli strikes on Iran

ALL IN : Fetterman calls for US to supply anything Israel needs for Iran attack: 'Military, intelligence, weaponry'

SHADOW WARFARE : Inside Israel’s secret war in Iran: Mossad commandos, hidden drones, and the strike that stunned Tehran

'DEEPLY CONCERNING' : IAEA chief calls Israeli president, reportedly says nuclear facility was severely damaged

RISING AGAINST TEHRAN : Israel releases video of strike on Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at Jewish state

I RAN'S REVENGE PLOT : Could the US be targeted as Iran retaliates against Israel?

TAKING HEAT : 'War criminal Netanyahu': Squad members erupt over Israel's 'reckless' strike on Iran

Anti-ICE Riots

BLAME GAME : SCOOP: Comer probing Newsom, Bass response to Los Angeles riots

CALI CHAOS : California candidate for governor blasts Newsom while walking through LA riot aftermath

HIRED GUNS : Anti-ICE riot funding investigated as ‘numerous high budget requests’ for paid agitators reported

CHAOS IN THE STREETS : Protesters hauled away as anti-ICE protests continue in Los Angeles despite mayor's curfew order

Capitol Hill

FUNDS UNDER FIRE : Marjorie Taylor Greene launches probe into Planned Parenthood's use of taxpayer funds

SENATE SHAKEN : Senate shaken: Bipartisan worry erupts after incident involving California Democrat

'NOT A FAN' : Ron Johnson is 'trying to force reality' on DC, and believes COVID-19 jabs should have 'black box warnings'

Across America

MANHUNT UNDERWAY : 4 migrants escape from Newark ICE detention facility, DHS official confirms

MASSIVE SWING : Immigrants abandon Dems to support GOP immigration policies in dramatic polling shift