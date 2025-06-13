Iran claims right to nuclear prowess following Israel strikes, but remains silent on negotiations with US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran on Friday confirmed it will not end its nuclear programs despite the overnight attacks by Israel on its atomic facilities and apparent continued U.S. efforts to meet with Iranian counterparts on Sunday.

In a statement released by the Iranian government, Tehran claimed Israel’s attack proved it has a "right to enrichment and nuclear technology and missile capability."

"The enemy has caused our victimhood and legitimacy to be proven as to who is the aggressor and which regime threatens the security of the region," the statement said.

The comments not only followed Israel’s strike that killed seven top officials – including four military commanders, one official allegedly involved in the nuclear talks with the U.S., and two nuclear scientists – but also after the board of governors from the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog on Thursday declared Iran is in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Despite the formal rebuke over its nuclear violations, including its substantial stockpiles of near-weapons-grade uranium, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed Tehran would continue to enrich uranium – the core hiccup in ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations.

"The cowardly nocturnal operation while the diplomatic process on the nuclear issue of Iran was underway is a sign of this regime's fear of Iran's power of persuasion and defense for the world," Tehran said Friday.

Iranian political heads have claimed that the overnight strikes mean Tehran will not continue with nuclear negotiations with Washington, D.C., and that a meeting set with Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman on Sunday was off.

However, the Trump administration has not confirmed these claims and neither has the Iranian regime.

When asked if Iranian officials have notified the U.S. that Iran is withdrawing from nuclear negotiations, a US official said, "We still hope to have talks."

Neither the White House nor the State Department immediately responded to Fox News Digital's questions regarding the talks.

President Donald Trump is set to hold a security meeting at 11 a.m. on Friday, when the future of the talks is expected to be addressed.

Rich Edson contributed to this report.