House Of Representatives

Marjorie Taylor Greene launches probe into Planned Parenthood's use of taxpayer funds

Rep Greene chairs the Delivering on Government Efficiency Subcommittee

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Founder of Live Action says Trump admin's move to pull Planned Parenthood funding 'positive step' Video

Founder of Live Action says Trump admin's move to pull Planned Parenthood funding 'positive step'

Founder of Live Action, Lila Rose, told Fox News Digital that President Donald Trump's move to pull funding from Planned Parenthood is a "positive step" but a "small step forward," as the nonprofit receives hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and her DOGE subcommittee are launching an investigation into Planned Parenthood on Friday.

Greene is sending a letter to Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson, questioning whether the nonprofit is commingling "federal funds and using them for unpermitted purposes."

Federal funds are barred from being used for abortions under a measure called the Hyde Amendment. President Donald Trump has also taken executive action toward affirming the Hyde Amendment and blocking federal dollars from organizations that provide transgender healthcare to youth.

However, Greene’s letter suggested she is accusing Planned Parenthood of doing both.

148 DEMOCRATS BACK NONCITIZEN VOTING IN DC AS GOP RAISES ALARM ABOUT FOREIGN AGENTS

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Planned Parenthood sign

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is launching a probe into Planned Parenthood. (Reuters)

"Despite receiving 39 percent of its annual revenue from federal funds intended for essential health services, such as cancer screenings and wellness exams, Planned Parenthood is increasingly using its resources to offer abortions to its patients," Greene wrote.

Greene said the data show that the "latest Planned Parenthood annual report shows that it performed more than 400,000 abortions, an increase of 23 percent over the last 10 years."

The letter also accused Planned Parenthood of providing "gender-affirming care" with "allegedly little to no medical or psychological evaluation."

An annual report by Planned Parenthood, cited by Greene, showed 45 "affiliate health centers" providing hormone therapy for so-called "gender-affirming care."

However, Greene said other gender transition services were reported as "other procedures," including pediatric care and infertility services as well, which she said obscured the "true number of transgender services provided."

House Speaker Mike Johnson

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and House Republicans are looking to defund abortion providers like Planned Parenthood in the reconciliation process. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Planned Parenthood’s official policy varies by state, but some Planned Parenthood health centers will provide cross-sex hormones to minors as young as 16 years old with parental consent," Greene wrote, while also accusing the group of "not consistently adhering to its own parental consent policies."

To assist her probe, Greene is seeking Planned Parenthood’s non-public financial statements from between January 2020 through June 2025, as well as a list of its independent affiliate health centers, informed consent documents, and other documentation.

Notably, that period includes when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the issue of abortion back to the states in June 2022.

Republicans have long targeted Planned Parenthood, accusing the nonprofit of misusing federal dollars despite the longstanding anti-abortion funding measure.

REPUBLICANS CHALLENGE 'IRRELEVANT' BUDGET OFFICE AS IT CRITIQUES TRUMP'S 'BEAUTIFUL BILL'

The group’s supporters, meanwhile, have held it up as a key nationwide provider of women’s healthcare – which they believe has only gotten more critical after the high court’s June 2022 decision.

Greene’s panel, which is under the House Oversight Committee, is opening the probe weeks after House Republicans passed their version of Trump’s "big, beautiful bill," which includes a provision to block federal funds from organizations that provide abortions.

Fox News Digital reached out to Planned Parenthood for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

