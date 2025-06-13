Global calls to avoid escalation pour in after Israeli strikes on Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Much of the world voiced concern on Friday following Israel’s early-morning strikes on over 100 targets in Iran, urging both nations to avoid further escalation.

Iran responded with a drone counterattack, and Israel declared the strikes were only the first wave in a broader campaign to thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that Israel acted unilaterally, stating the U.S. was not involved in the strikes, while President Donald Trump warned Iran the next round of Israeli attacks would be "even more brutal."

Here is a roundup of global reaction to the attacks.

Regional Reaction

Iran

Iran's foreign minister called the attacks a "declaration of war" and claimed the U.S. was involved. Israel's "aggression against Iran could not have been carried out without the coordination and approval of the United States," Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said.

"Consequently, the U.S. government, as the primary patron of this regime, will also bear responsibility for the dangerous repercussions of the Zionist regime’s reckless actions," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom strongly condemned Israel’s actions, calling them a violation of international law.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Israeli aggressions against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran," its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. "These attacks undermine Iran’s sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms."

Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan spoke with Araghchi, stating, "His Highness affirmed the Kingdom’s rejection of the use of force and stressed the importance of dialogue to address disputes. The Israeli attack undermines efforts toward de-escalation and diplomatic solutions."

Efforts by the U.S. to broker a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia had already stalled due to the war in Gaza.

Qatar

Qatar also condemned the strikes, calling them, "A blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a clear breach of international law and its established principles."

Qatar’s foreign minister met with Iran’s ambassador on Friday to discuss bilateral cooperation and ways to deepen diplomatic ties.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE "condemned in the strongest terms" Israel’s actions.

Turkey

Turkey called for an immediate end to hostilities. "Israel must immediately cease its aggressive actions that could lead to broader conflicts."

Europe: Calls for Restraint

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar held calls with several European leaders, who expressed concern over escalation while affirming Israel’s right to self-defense.

Germany

Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated, "We affirm that Israel has the right to defend its existence and the safety of its citizens. We call on both sides to refrain from actions that could escalate the conflict and destabilize the entire region."

Sa’ar told German Foreign Minister Johan Wadephul, "We made this decision at the last possible moment, after all other avenues had been exhausted. The world saw that Iran was not ready to stop. The latest IAEA report illustrates serious Iranian violations. We know challenging days lie ahead, but we have no other choice."

France

"France has repeatedly condemned Iran’s ongoing nuclear program and has taken all appropriate diplomatic measures in response," French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

"In this context, France reaffirms Israel’s right to defend itself and ensure its security. To avoid jeopardizing the stability of the entire region, I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to de-escalate."

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the Israeli strikes "concerning" and urged all parties to step back and reduce tensions.

Czech Republic

Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský expressed sympathy for Israel’s position. "Iran has long failed to meet its international obligations and continues building its nuclear program while voicing threats against Israel. I understand the need for military action to deter nuclear development in the region."

Russia

"Unprovoked military strikes against a sovereign U.N. member state, its citizens, peaceful cities, and nuclear energy infrastructure are categorically unacceptable," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters.

"The international community cannot afford to be indifferent to such atrocities, which destroy peace and damage regional and international security."

Asia: Strong Opposition

China

Beijing criticized the strikes as a violation of sovereignty.

"China opposes the violation of Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian. "We oppose the intensification of conflict and are willing to play a constructive role in de-escalation."

Japan

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya called the strikes "deeply regrettable" amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the nuclear issue.

"The use of military force undermines peaceful negotiations. The government strongly condemns this action, which only escalates the situation."