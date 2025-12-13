Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY

Trump vows 'very serious retaliation' against ISIS after deadly Syria ambush kills US soldiers

2 Army soldiers and civilian interpreter died in Syria ambush, 3 others wounded

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Trump says US will retaliate against ISIS after soldiers killed Video

Trump says US will retaliate against ISIS after soldiers killed

President Donald Trump on Saturday said the U.S. will retaliate against ISIS after a lone gunman shot and killed two U.S. Army soldiers and an American interpreter in Syria. (Credit: Pool)

President Donald Trump sent a strong message to those accused of killing two U.S. Army soldiers and an American interpreter in Syria on Saturday, noting the U.S. will retaliate against ISIS if forces are attacked again.

As Trump departed the White House for the Army-Navy football game Saturday afternoon, he said the country is mourning the loss of the soldiers and a civilian U.S. interpreter, who were ambushed by a lone ISIS gunman.

Three other soldiers were wounded, but are "doing well," according to the president. 

They were taken by helicopters to the al-Tanf garrison, which is near the border with Iraq and Jordan, The Associated Press reported, citing Syrian state media.

Donald Trump leaves for Army vs. Navy game

President Donald Trump departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. for the Army-Navy college football game in Baltimore.  (Daniel Heuer  / AFP via Getty Images)

SYRIANS MARK FIRST YEAR SINCE ASSAD'S FALL AS US SIGNALS NEW ERA IN RELATIONS

Trump later posted to Truth Social adding "there will be very serious retaliation."

"This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them," he wrote in the post. "The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the attack occurred as the soldiers were conducting a key leader engagement, part of their mission in support of ongoing counter-ISIS/counter-terrorism operations in the region.

Syrian celebrate overthrow of Assad

A woman waves a Syrian flag as people walk through the courtyard of the Umayyad mosque in the Old City in central Damascus, Jan. 16, in Damascus, Syria.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

TRUMP TO HOST SYRIAN PRESIDENT IN HISTORIC WHITE HOUSE MEETING AMID PUSH FOR REGIONAL PEACE

The gunman was killed by partner forces, according to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

The soldiers’ names, as well as identifying information about their units, are being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin notification.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for further comment.

As of June, roughly 1,500 U.S. troops remained in Syria following Pentagon-directed withdrawals, with the force expected to decline to a few hundred personnel by year’s end, according to Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin.

Syria clashes

Security forces loyal to the interim Syrian government ride in the back of a vehicle moving along a road in Syria's western city of Latakia on March 9, 2025. Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa called for national unity and peace on March 9, amid growing international backlash following the killing of civilians along the country's coast in the worst violence since the overthrow of former president Bashar al-Assad. (OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. initially operated eight bases in Syria to monitor ISIS after intervening in 2014 to prevent the group from establishing a caliphate. Three of those bases have since been closed or transferred to the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Fox News' Greg Norman, Ashley Oliver, Jennifer Griffin, Benjamin Weinthal and Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

