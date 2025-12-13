FBI ousts reinstated whistleblower over unauthorized media talks, ‘poor judgment’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former FBI agent and COVID-era whistleblower who was recently reinstated under President Donald Trump was fired Friday, according to a report.

The FBI dismissed Steve Friend for "unprofessional conduct and poor judgment," according to a copy of the termination letter posted on X by New York Post columnist Miranda Devine. An FBI source confirmed the firing, but would not elaborate, c biting that it is a personnel matter.

The FBI stated in the letter that Friend "participated in unauthorized interactions with the media, publicly disseminated media sources, and commented publicly on FBI matters and ongoing FBI investigations."

HOUSE REPUBLICANS ACCUSE BIDEN'S FBI OF RETALIATING AGAINST WHISTLEBLOWER WHO EXPOSED MISCONDUCT

Friend was first suspended by the FBI in August 2022 and resigned in February of 2023. He was reinstated last September.

In the letter, the FBI stated that in November, Friend "disseminated media sources and photographs identifying an alleged subject and discussed the alleged subject on your podcast, despite the lack of credible, verifiable evidence necessary to publicly identify the subject."

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital, Friend said his ouster was retaliation by FBI Director Kash Patel.

EX-FBI AGENTS SAY BUREAU USED INTERNAL PROBES TO PUNISH WHISTLEBLOWERS

Friend’s dismissal from the Bureau came after his attorneys at Empower Oversight Whistleblowers & Research dropped him as a client on Dec. 5.

The non-profit organization said in a letter to Friend that he had ignored its advice by commenting publicly on FBI matters, "risking further adverse administrative action" by the Bureau.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"In light of your apparent unwillingness to follow the free professional advice we have given you, we are even more convinced that our previously expressed inability to represent you regarding any legal matters other than your reinstatement was warranted," the non-profit wrote. " We are no longer willing or able to expend further time and resources representing your interests or providing counsel moving forward."