Anti-ICE riot funding investigated after ‘numerous high budget requests’ for paid agitators were reported

An investigation is underway into who is funding anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) riots disrupting Los Angeles and other major U.S. cities after a major company revealed it had received requests for help.

Crowds on Demand, a California-based company that specializes in providing on-demand crowds for protests, told Fox News Digital it received "numerous high budget requests" to get involved with the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles and other cities but declined to participate.

A company spokesperson said it declined to get involved in what is happening in Los Angeles because it did "not want to get close to any form of illegal activity, including violence, vandalism or blocking off roads without a permit."

"We receive inquiries regarding practically every major social cause imaginable, and the anti-ICE demonstrations are no exception," the company said. "The fact that we receive requests does not mean we take them, in many cases, because the budget does not match the ambition."

The company added it only takes on "impactful commonsense causes both for liberals and conservatives, but always represent(s) the commonsense position."

"Even organizing peaceful demonstrators around this issue (anti-ICE) could put those demonstrators at risk due to the presence of violent agitators and the difficulty for law enforcement in distinguishing between peaceful and violent activists," the company said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said anyone found to be abusing the law will be held accountable.

"We’re not here to negotiate with criminals. Break the law, attack our agents — you will be arrested, prosecuted, and held accountable. No exceptions," the agency vowed in a statement on X.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., the chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, shared that the committee is sending letters to multiple organizations believed to be behind the funding.

One of the organizations called into questioning by Hawley and Republican California Rep. Kevin Kiley is the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, or CHIRLA, an advocacy group believed to be at the center of the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.

"Who is funding the LA riots? This violence isn’t spontaneous. As chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime & Terrorism, I’m launching an investigation to find out," Hawley posted in a statement on X.

Hawley's letter noted that "credible reporting" has indicated the organization has provided "logistical support and financial resources to individuals engaged in these disruptive actions," referring to the Los Angeles riots.

"Let me be clear: bankrolling civil unrest is not protected speech. It is aiding and abetting criminal conduct. Accordingly, you must immediately cease and desist any further involvement in the organization, funding or promotion of these unlawful activities," Hawley wrote.

Kiley also questioned who was behind the funding for the rioters and suggested that California Gov. Gavin Newsom's motive may be a conflict of interest.

"The ‘nonprofit’ behind the LA riots donated almost $500,000 to support Newsom's campaign. It then received $34 million in state funding. I'm sure this is all a coincidence," Kiley wrote in a post on X.

Kiley also shared with Fox News Digital that CHIRLA has reportedly also sponsored a campaign to abolish ICE in the past.

"The NGO known as CHIRLA was centrally involved in the LA riots. The organization, which has previously sponsored a campaign to abolish ICE, alerted the rioters to where ICE operations were occurring in real time. The agitators would then show up and disrupt ICE activities, including through the use of violence," Kiley said.

"This group is a major campaign contributor to Gavin Newsom and has received $34 million in state funding. An investigation is absolutely appropriate and necessary."

IRS records obtained by Fox News show CHIRLA has received $34 million in government grants, including three from former President Joe Biden's administration for $750,000.

The Million Voter Project, which received a portion of these funds and opposed Newsom’s recall, has also supported anti-ICE protests, according to records.

It is not clear whether either group funded any protest activity, and there is no evidence that they supported rioting.

"It is absolutely absurd that either myself or the governor would be supportive in any way, shape or form to the vandalism and the violence that has taken place in our city," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told CNN in an interview Tuesday.

"I have been abundantly clear that what is happening on our streets is unacceptable. Looting is criminal behavior. People will be arrested and prosecuted. I don't believe anybody who vandalizes the city supports immigrants."

Bass' office told Fox News Digital she also set a curfew in downtown Los Angeles to "curb bad actors who do not support the immigrant community."

"Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew, and you will be prosecuted," Bass vowed.

Fox News Digital reached out to CHIRLA and Newsom's office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

