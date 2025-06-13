'War criminal Netanyahu': 'Squad' members erupt over Israel's 'reckless' strike on Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Far-left House Democrats are hammering Israel for its Thursday night strikes on Iran.

Members of the House's progressive "Squad," already critical of Israel's war on Gaza, are denouncing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "war criminal" after his government launched attacks on Tehran and surrounding areas.

"Israel has once again bombed Iran, a dangerous & reckless escalation. The war criminal Netanyahu wants to ignite an endless regional war & drag the US into it," Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., wrote on X. "Any politician who tries to help him betrays us all. The American people do not want this."

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., claimed Israel would drag the U.S. into war in the Middle East.

"The Israeli government bombing Iran is a dangerous escalation that could lead to regional war. War Criminal Netanyahu will do anything to maintain his grip on power," Tlaib wrote.

"We cannot let him drag our country into a war with Iran. Our government must stop funding and supporting this rogue genocidal regime."

Omar said, "Regardless of what [President Donald Trump] thinks, Israel knows America will do whatever they want and feels confident about their ability to get into war and have the American government back them up. Israel also knows they can always rely on getting America to protect and serve its needs."

"Everyone in America should prepare themselves to either see their tax dollars being spent on weapon supplies to Israel or be dragged into war with Iran if this escalates," Omar said.

Washington and Tehran have been engaged in talks about a new Iran nuclear deal aimed at reining in the Islamic republic's uranium enrichment.

Trump posted on Truth Social Friday morning that Iran now had a "second chance" to come to the table after Israel's strikes.

Democrats, meanwhile, were more concerned.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he thought Israel's strikes, which it called preemptive, were a bid to scuttle those talks.

"It appears as if this was an attempt by Israel to scuttle Donald Trump's negotiations with Iran. Of course, our preferred pathway here to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is diplomacy," Murphy said.

U.S. officials have been warning Iran not to respond to what Israel has said will be a multi-strike operation.