House Of Representatives

'War criminal Netanyahu': 'Squad' members erupt over Israel's 'reckless' strike on Iran

Far-left Democrats claim Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to 'drag the US into' war with Iran

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Jennifer Griffin gives update on Israel's attack on Iran: 'This is far from over' Video

Jennifer Griffin gives update on Israel's attack on Iran: 'This is far from over'

Chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports the latest on Israel's attack on Iran from the Pentagon. 

Far-left House Democrats are hammering Israel for its Thursday night strikes on Iran.

Members of the House's progressive "Squad," already critical of Israel's war on Gaza, are denouncing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "war criminal" after his government launched attacks on Tehran and surrounding areas.

"Israel has once again bombed Iran, a dangerous & reckless escalation. The war criminal Netanyahu wants to ignite an endless regional war & drag the US into it," Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., wrote on X. "Any politician who tries to help him betrays us all. The American people do not want this."

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., claimed Israel would drag the U.S. into war in the Middle East.

148 DEMOCRATS BACK NONCITIZEN VOTING IN DC AS GOP RAISES ALARM ABOUT FOREIGN AGENTS

Tlaib and Netanyahu

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "genocidal maniac." (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images | Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"The Israeli government bombing Iran is a dangerous escalation that could lead to regional war. War Criminal Netanyahu will do anything to maintain his grip on power," Tlaib wrote.

"We cannot let him drag our country into a war with Iran. Our government must stop funding and supporting this rogue genocidal regime."

Omar said, "Regardless of what [President Donald Trump] thinks, Israel knows America will do whatever they want and feels confident about their ability to get into war and have the American government back them up. Israel also knows they can always rely on getting America to protect and serve its needs."

NONCITIZEN LA RIOTERS COULD BE DEPORTED UNDER NEW HOUSE BILL

Rep. Ilhan Omar

Deputy Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 20, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Everyone in America should prepare themselves to either see their tax dollars being spent on weapon supplies to Israel or be dragged into war with Iran if this escalates," Omar said.

Washington and Tehran have been engaged in talks about a new Iran nuclear deal aimed at reining in the Islamic republic's uranium enrichment.

Trump posted on Truth Social Friday morning that Iran now had a "second chance" to come to the table after Israel's strikes.

Democrats, meanwhile, were more concerned.

Rep. Summer Lee

Rep. Summer Lee questions witnesses during a roundtable discussion on Supreme Court Ethics at the Rayburn House Office Building on June 11, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Court Accountability)

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he thought Israel's strikes, which it called preemptive, were a bid to scuttle those talks.

"It appears as if this was an attempt by Israel to scuttle Donald Trump's negotiations with Iran. Of course, our preferred pathway here to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is diplomacy," Murphy said.

U.S. officials have been warning Iran not to respond to what Israel has said will be a multi-strike operation.

