Fox News Politics Newsletter: Shutdown continues as White House slams Democrats

-Could Trump win the Nobel Peace Prize after the Israel-Hamas deal?

-NJ Showdown: Following a bitter debate, Ciattarelli spotlights the disastrous Sherrill interview

-Federal judge limits ICE arrests without an arrest warrant or probable cause

Shutdown continues as fighting between parties drags on

The White House slammed Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for making a "disgusting and revealing" comment about the ongoing shutdown.

Schumer spoke with Punchbowl News , an outlet based in Washington, D.C., and said that as the shutdown continues, things keep getting "better" for the Democrats.

"Every day gets better for us," Schumer reportedly told Punchbowl News. "It’s because we’ve thought about this long in advance, and we knew that health care would be the focal point on Sept. 30, and we prepared for it… Their whole theory was — threaten us, bamboozle us, and we would submit in a day or two." … Read more

White House

FOLLOW THE MONEY: 'Riot Inc.': Trump launches 'whole-of-government' push to expose Antifa funding networks, dark money sources

DEAL OR NO DEAL: Trump teases trip to the Middle East as Gaza peace deal talks continue

Capitol Hill

EXIT STAGE LEFT: Trump predicts Schumer will retire before losing primary to AOC amid shutdown showdown

TROOPS HELD HOSTAGE: Senate Democrats block GOP plan again to reopen government as military pay deadline looms

PRAYER VS. POLITICS: Hakeem Jeffries leads prayer event over the shutdown after passing on Charlie Kirk vigil

'FAR-LEFT' FEARS: GOP blames Schumer for shutdown to appease 'Marxist flank' amid AOC primary challenge buzz

WAR ON DRUGS: Two Republicans vote with Dems as Senate GOP spikes bid to block Trump's strikes on drug-smuggling boats

NO NUKES: Senate GOP resists 'nuclear option' as Dem shutdown standoff deepens

'IRONCLAD': Ardently pro-Israel Dem Sen. John Fetterman congratulates Trump for 'historic peace plan'

Across America

GROUND ZERO CHAOS: ‘Operation Midway Blitz’: Inside DOJ’s push to tackle crime, illegal immigration in Chicago

FEDS DOUBLE DOWN: Noem: Trump administration doubling down with new federal facilities in Chicago, Portland

POWER REVERSAL: Democrats flip the script on ‘states’ rights’ in fight against Trump’s National Guard plan

TRAVEL TURMOIL: Noem airs clip blasting Democrats for government shutdown in every airport in America

GLOVES OFF: ‘Getting desperate’: Governor debate gets personal after Democrat is mocked for cheating scandal

NO TROOPS ALLOWED: U.S. soldiers in city streets "makes people less safe," says Democratic candidate

CAPITOL CHAOS: Screaming match erupts between Mike Lawler, Hakeem Jeffries as government shutdown chaos continues