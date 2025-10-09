Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Shutdown continues as White House slams Democrats

By Fox News Staff
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics coverage. Here’s what’s happening…

-Could Trump win the Nobel Peace Prize after the Israel-Hamas deal?

-NJ Showdown: Following a bitter debate, Ciattarelli spotlights the disastrous Sherrill interview

-Federal judge limits ICE arrests without an arrest warrant or probable cause

Shutdown continues as fighting between parties drags on 

The White House slammed Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for making a "disgusting and revealing" comment about the ongoing shutdown.

Schumer spoke with Punchbowl News, an outlet based in Washington, D.C., and said that as the shutdown continues, things keep getting "better" for the Democrats.

"Every day gets better for us," Schumer reportedly told Punchbowl News. "It’s because we’ve thought about this long in advance, and we knew that health care would be the focal point on Sept. 30, and we prepared for it… Their whole theory was — threaten us, bamboozle us, and we would submit in a day or two." … Read more

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at the U.S. Capitol after the Democratic Senate Policy Luncheon on Oct. 7, 2025, alongside Sen. Amy Klobuchar, as the government shutdown continues.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at the U.S. Capitol after the Democratic Senate Policy Luncheon on Oct. 7, 2025, alongside Sen. Amy Klobuchar, as the government shutdown continues. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

White House

FOLLOW THE MONEY: 'Riot Inc.': Trump launches 'whole-of-government' push to expose Antifa funding networks, dark money sources

DEAL OR NO DEAL: Trump teases trip to the Middle East as Gaza peace deal talks continue

Trump in Cabinet meeting

President Donald Trump signs a proclamation ahead of a Cabinet meeting honoring Italian explorer Christopher Columbus on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

EXIT STAGE LEFT: Trump predicts Schumer will retire before losing primary to AOC amid shutdown showdown

TROOPS HELD HOSTAGE: Senate Democrats block GOP plan again to reopen government as military pay deadline looms

PRAYER VS. POLITICS: Hakeem Jeffries leads prayer event over the shutdown after passing on Charlie Kirk vigil

'FAR-LEFT' FEARS: GOP blames Schumer for shutdown to appease 'Marxist flank' amid AOC primary challenge buzz

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Chuck Schumer chatting together

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak together on Capitol Hill on Aug. 3, 2025. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

WAR ON DRUGS: Two Republicans vote with Dems as Senate GOP spikes bid to block Trump's strikes on drug-smuggling boats

NO NUKES: Senate GOP resists 'nuclear option' as Dem shutdown standoff deepens

'IRONCLAD': Ardently pro-Israel Dem Sen. John Fetterman congratulates Trump for 'historic peace plan'

Across America 

GROUND ZERO CHAOS: ‘Operation Midway Blitz’: Inside DOJ’s push to tackle crime, illegal immigration in Chicago

FEDS DOUBLE DOWN: Noem: Trump administration doubling down with new federal facilities in Chicago, Portland

POWER REVERSAL: Democrats flip the script on ‘states’ rights’ in fight against Trump’s National Guard plan

Protesters in Chicago

Protesters in Chicago demonstrate against the Trump administration’s plan to deploy the National Guard to the city in September 2025. (Getty Images)

TRAVEL TURMOIL: Noem airs clip blasting Democrats for government shutdown in every airport in America

GLOVES OFF: ‘Getting desperate’: Governor debate gets personal after Democrat is mocked for cheating scandal

NO TROOPS ALLOWED: U.S. soldiers in city streets "makes people less safe," says Democratic candidate

CAPITOL CHAOS: Screaming match erupts between Mike Lawler, Hakeem Jeffries as government shutdown chaos continues

