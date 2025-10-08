Trump teases trip to the Middle East as Gaza peace deal talks continue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he might make a trip to the Middle East as Gaza peace negotiations continue.

"I may go there, sometime toward the end of the week. Maybe on Sunday, actually, and we'll see," Trump said Wednesday from the White House as he kicked off a roundtable discussion event focused on the left-wing radical group Antifa.

"We have a great team over there, great negotiators, and there are, unfortunately, great negotiators on the other side also," Trump added. "But it's something I think that will happen. Got a good chance of happening."

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are currently in Egypt hashing out details of a potential peace agreement between Israel and Hamas in a war that has raged since Oct. 7, 2023.

Trump signaled Wednesday that negotiations are going well.

"I was just dealing with people from the Middle East, our people and other people, on the potential peace deal for the Middle East," he said. "Peace for the Middle East. That's a beautiful phrase, and we hope it's going to come true, but it's very close and they're doing very well."

Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza war on Sept. 29, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting the White House. The plan includes granting Hamas terrorists who give up their arms in favor of peace "amnesty," establishing Gaza as a "deradicalized terror-free zone" and redeveloping the area so that it no longer poses a threat to its neighbors or residents alike.

Trump warned Hamas that if it did not agree to the peace deal, the terrorists would face "massive bloodshed." Hamas announced Friday that it agreed to release all Israeli hostages, dead or alive, as part of Trump's peace proposal.

Israeli and Hamas officials convened Monday in the Egyptian coastal resort city of Sharm El Sheikh, located at the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula. Kushner, Trump's son-in-law who is credited with helping facilitate the Abraham Accords during the first Trump administration, and Witkoff are in Egypt as of Wednesday to help negotiate an agreement.

An Israeli diplomatic source told Fox News' Jennifer Griffin that the negotiations are coming down to a shortlist of names for prisoners and how the withdrawal corridors will be managed. The source added that the Israeli cabinet is convening to vote on next steps, which signals the negotiations are moving along.

A U.S. official source added that negotiations on Gaza are "down to a couple of points," and that progress is being made in Sharm El Sheikh. Mediators ended talks with the Palestinian delegation and are moving to speak with the Israeli negotiators as of Wednesday afternoon.

Trump added Wednesday that "negotiations are going along very well."

"We're dealing with Hamas and many of the countries… all of the Muslim countries are included," he said. "All of the Arab countries are included, very rich countries and some that are not so rich, but just about everybody is included. It's never happened before. Nothing like that's happened before in our final negotiation, as you know, is with Hamas. And, it seems to be going well."

Trump said he would leave Saturday or Sunday if he does make a trip to the Middle East over the weekend.