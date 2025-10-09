Noem airs clip blasting Democrats for government shutdown at every airport in America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem blasted Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown in a new video that will be played at every public airport in America on Thursday afternoon.

Noem, who oversees the Transportation Security Administration , said "most of our TSA employees are working without pay" in a clip that will be viewed by TSA employees and travelers across the country.

"It is TSA's top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience possible while we keep you safe," Noem said in the clip. "However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government , and because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay."

"We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact you," Noem added. "Our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government."

Should the shutdown continue beyond the two-week mark, TSA employees will miss out on a paycheck. While backpay is ensured after a government shutdown through the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019, that does not mean employees will have to wait extended periods of time to receive earned payment.

However, Fox News Digital reviewed a plan from the White House’s Office of Management and Budget that threatens the 2019 bill and would revoke backpay for federal employees currently furloughed as a result of the shutdown.

TSA employees in the field or working at airports are currently not receiving pay.

The OMB plan aims to put pressure on Democrats as President Donald Trump and his administration continue to press Democrats to make a deal and fund the government.

As of Thursday, operations at airports have not been significantly impacted, but as the shutdown continues, sources at TSA say an increase in employees calling off work could increase and create longer wait times at airports across the U.S.

The federal government shut down on Oct. 1 at midnight after legislation to extend funding through Nov. 21 failed in the Senate.

Negotiations between Democrats and Republicans have heated up as six different votes have failed since the start of the shutdown.

While Republicans have a 53-seat majority in the Senate, 60 votes are required to extend government funding. Only three Democrats have broken ranks with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y.

Schumer said during an interview with Punchbowl News that "every day gets better" for Democrats as federal employees face lost wages, small businesses are unable to apply for SBA loans and federal services are not operating.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who says he spoke with Trump on Wednesday night, blasted Schumer and said Democrats have "reduced political pain to a prop."

